49% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Live Streaming Market | Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

Live Streaming Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Platform



Services

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the live streaming market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and Europe.

The high-speed data and increase in the use of smartphones will drive the live streaming market growth in APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the popularity of online digital providers, including Netflix, Amazon, and Disney, will increase owing to awareness campaigns on social media platforms.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Empire Video Productions LLC, Facebook Inc., Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Super Digital d.o.o., Vimeo.com Inc., and WaveFX Ltd. are few of the key vendors in the live streaming market. Vendors are using organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key news of some of these vendors is mentioned below:

In June 2021 , Amazon.com Inc and Salesforce announced an expanded partnership to unify developer experiences and launch new intelligent applications.

, Amazon.com Inc and Salesforce announced an expanded partnership to unify developer experiences and launch new intelligent applications. In November 2021 , International Business Machines Corp. and Infosys Finacle partnered to help banks accelerate Cloud transformation journeys.

, International Business Machines Corp. and Infosys Finacle partnered to help banks accelerate Cloud transformation journeys. In December 2021 , Microsoft Corp. and CVS Health announced a partnership to reimagine personalized care and accelerate digital transformation.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendors' strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the live streaming market.

Increase in penetration of 4G and 5G technologies :

: The increase in penetration of 4G and 5G technologies will encourage users to opt for online live-streaming services. The number of users of high-end smartphones is expected to rise during the forecast period, with the introduction of low-budget smartphones that have large screens and high display resolutions. This will significantly drive the demand for and the consumption of live-streaming audio and video content. Moreover, low-cost mobile Internet subscriptions will encourage online streaming service providers to explore mobile platforms and launch online streaming services.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges, Download our free sample report

Live Streaming Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist live streaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the live streaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the live streaming market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of live streaming market vendors

Related Reports

Video-on-demand Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Video Streaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Live Streaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 25.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Empire Video Productions LLC, Facebook Inc., Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Super Digital d.o.o., Vimeo.com Inc., and WaveFX Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio