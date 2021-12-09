49% of growth to Originate from APAC for Polyethylene Terephthalate Market |Evolving Opportunities with Alpek SAB de CV, DuPont de Nemours Inc. & Far Eastern New Century Corp| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in consumption of packaging materials, demand for sustainable and recyclable materials, and the increase in demand from the textile industry. However, the volatility in crude oil prices is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The polyethylene terephthalate market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alpek SAB de CV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Far Eastern New Century Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NEO GROUP UAB, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Toray Industries Inc., etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Alpek SAB de CV - The company offers polyethylene terephthalate used in everything from food and beverage packagings like water and soda.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers polyethylene terephthalate products such as DuPont Rynite.

Far Eastern New Century Corp. - The company offers polyethylene terephthalate products such as APET, GPET, and RPET.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - The company offers polyethylene terephthalate products such as ASPET AS19C, ASPET AS19CF, and ASPET AS20C.

Koninklijke DSM NV - The company offers polyethylene terephthalate products such as Arnite.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the polyethylene terephthalate market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Downstream Products, the market is classified into fibers, resins, and others. The polyethylene terephthalate market share growth by the fibers segment will be significant for revenue generation. The overall growth of the segment will be maintained by the continued replacement of natural fibers by less costly and better performing man-made alternatives in many market applications.

the market is classified into fibers, resins, and others. The polyethylene terephthalate market share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. The overall growth of the segment will be maintained by the continued replacement of natural fibers by less costly and better performing man-made alternatives in many market applications. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpek SAB de CV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Far Eastern New Century Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NEO GROUP UAB, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

