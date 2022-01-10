49% of Growth to Originate from North America for DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market | Market Growth will Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Share in Home Improvement Retail Industry is expected to increase by USD 154.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 4.66%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 49% among the other regions. The US is the key market for DIY home improvement retailing. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The DIY home improvement retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new products to compete in the market.

ADEO- The company offers a wide range of do-it-yourself and professional solutions that covers plumbing, lighting, heating, electricity, sanitation, security, cooking, gardening and much more.

BAUHAUS AG- The company offers products for home improvement, gardening, and workshop.

BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG- The company offers wholesale distribution of home, building tools and materials for DIY projects.

Regional Market Outlook

The DIY home improvement retailing market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The US is a key market for the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing in North America.

The number of dual-income households in North America, especially the US and Canada, has increased in harmony with its economic recovery and urbanization. Consequently, the purchasing power of the individuals in the region has increased. This, in turn, has generated interest in DIY home improvement projects, resulting in the growth of the overall DIY home improvement market in North America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Driver:

Greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing:

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing industry growth is expected to accelerate over the next five years due to the greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing. The change in lifestyles has raised the interest of individuals in DIY interior designing. In developing regions, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are driving the sales of products required for such projects. The use of DIY products lowers the long-term costs of work outsourced to expensive labor, which will be a significant factor in driving the demand for DIY home improvement products over the next five years

DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Trend:

Advent of E-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key competitors:

The advent of e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key competitors will fuel the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market size. Convenient and comfortable shopping has become very important because of hectic lifestyles and work schedules. Many key competitors have opened their own online stores to offer cheap pickup and delivery services. This reduces the efforts of the consumers to get their DIY home improvement products by incurring extra costs. Home Depot Product Authority, LoweÔÇÖs, and Walmart, in their online stores, charge minimal shipping charges, pickup, and delivery charges.

