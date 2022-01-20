49TH ANNIE AWARDS TO MOVE TO VIRTUAL FORMAT ON SATURDAY, MARCH 12

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for ASIFA-Hollywood announced today that its 49th Annual Annie Awards™ recognizing the year's best in the field of animation will move to a virtual format instead of a live ceremony that was originally set for Saturday, February 26. Reasons for the change are due primarily to the growing concern over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The Annies will stream live on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. PT. The link for the livestream will be free and available to everyone who wants to view the ceremony and a complete recording of the livestream will be available on the Annie Awards™ website the following day - www.annieawards.org.

49th ANNIE AWARDS MOVEST TO VIRTUAL SHOW – SAT., MAR. 12 @ 7 P.M.

2-2-2-2

"When we announced that the Annies would be in-person this year on February 26, the Omicron variant was not even on the horizon," commented Frank Gladstone, ASIFA's executive director. "But now it is here and so highly infectious that, after much debate and discussion, ASIFA's board of directors has decided, in an abundance of caution, to once again move to a virtual ceremony. We've also moved the date of the event by two weeks to give our production crew time to gather and edit the huge amount of additional material it takes to construct the virtual ceremony."

The Annie Awards™ covers 36 categories and include Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Feature-Independent, Special Productions, Sponsored Films, Short Subjects, Student Films and Outstanding Individual Achievements, as well as the honorary Juried Awards.

Many thanks to the generous support from this year's sponsors and advertisers: Platinum Level – Cartoon Network Studios/Warner Bros. Animation, DreamWorks Animation, LA Times, Netflix, Variety and Walt Disney Animation Studios/Pixar Animation Studios; Gold Level – Disney TV Animation, Illumination Entertainment and Riot Games; Silver Level – The Animation Guild LATSE Local 839, Pixar Animation Studios, Sony Pictures Animation and Walt Disney Animation Studios; Bronze Level – Epic Game, GKIDS, Nickelodeon and Skydance Animation; and Education/Nonprofit Level – Sheridan College.

ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it. Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA, supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, animated film preservation, animation open source support, special events, classes and screenings.

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for nearly five decades. For more information on the Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org.

CONTACT:

Gretchen Houser, Houser PR

P: 562.235.0991

E: [email protected]

SOURCE ASIFA-Hollywood

Related Links

http://www.annieawards.org

