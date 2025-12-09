4AIR Automates Sustainability and Regulatory Reporting with New Flight Management Software and Data Integrations

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4AIR, the global leader in business aviation sustainability, is making it easier for aircraft operators to track and report their sustainability efforts. 4AIR now offers the integration of new APIs and easier data workstreams from major flight planning software platforms, including AirNav, FlightAware, FL3XX, MyAirOps, TripPlanning.biz, Leon, and ForeFlight.

This new capability simplifies sustainability reporting and operational workflows, allowing flight departments and operators to automatically share flight activity data directly with 4AIR—eliminating manual uploads, reducing errors, and streamlining the entire reporting process. By connecting with the tools operators already use to plan and manage flights, 4AIR ensures that sustainability tracking becomes a seamless, hands-free part of daily operations.

"Our goal has always been to make sustainability more accessible," said Kennedy Ricci, President at 4AIR. "By integrating with flight management software, we're able to further our white glove service through automation, easing reporting burdens and better imbedding sustainability into an operation."

"As environmental awareness among passengers continues to grow and operators place increasing focus on sustainability, tools that make responsible choices straightforward are more important than ever," said Stefan Oberender, CEO of FL3XX. "With the new 4AIR and FL3XX integration, customers can stay aligned with their sustainability goals with ease, without any extra steps. Each flight is automatically pushed from FL3XX to 4AIR, where everything from sustainable fuel management and compliance to participation in 4AIR's volunteering programs can be managed."

The API integrations support automated data flows, enabling timely emissions calculations, SAF tracking, and compliance monitoring and reporting by 4AIR. For aircraft operators, these capabilities address one of the most challenging aspects of sustainability: staying compliant in a regulatory environment that is complex, constantly evolving, and varies across regions.

New mandates like ReFuelEU and the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) require precise monitoring and reporting, which can otherwise be burdensome and prone to error. By automating this process through 4AIR's comprehensive compliance solutions, operators can be confident that their reporting is accurate, timely, and aligned with the latest requirements. This not only simplifies regulatory compliance but also enhances transparency and accountability for corporate flight departments, charter operators, and fractional providers, helping them achieve sustainability goals with greater efficiency.

