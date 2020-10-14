4A's and The 614 Group Issue Essential Guidance on Automation

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 4A's announced in partnership with The 614 Group the release of industry guidance by The 4A's Future of Programmatic and Automation Think Tank that prescribes business requirements for automation solutions and proposes approaches to identity management, two core areas that are essential to the future of the advertising and marketing industry. The work of the Think Tank is issued in the form of white papers and is the second phase of a large-scale initiative by The 4A's to understand and shape the future of programmatic and automation so that all parties in the marketing ecosystem achieve better outcomes. Participants in The 4A's Future of Programmatic and Automation Think Tank included Sony Entertainment, RPA, Horizon, Cramer-Krasselt, Fitzco, Starcom, and Geometry, Matterkind, UM Worldwide, Canvas Worldwide, AKQA, Hearts and Science, 451 Degrees.

"This cross-industry work continues to advance the industry's understanding of and opportunities for the future of automation," said Marla Kaplowitz, 4A's President & CEO. "As we near the end of third-party cookie reliance, agencies, marketers and ad tech providers need to ensure they evolve their approach to identity management. With growing complexity, increased automation and programming will be essential to manage workflow needs."

In the workflow automation paper, The Think Tank delves into the value of workflow automation in people augmentation and in the skills and mindset that agencies should emphasize to enhance opportunities for high value work for their own and for the benefit of their clients, the marketers. The goal is to help agencies transform by simplifying the complexity of the digital marketing landscape and anticipating future needs while ensuring efficiency and effectiveness of campaigns.

Sherrill Mane, Executive Advisor, Strategy, The 614 Group said, "The Think Tank's call to automate workflow, to augment people and to find solutions to identity management is vital to successful outcomes. The advertising workflow automation paper includes a POV on the current lack of automated workflow for video content that spans 'new' TV, digital video and legacy TV, and calls for cross industry collaboration on measurement standards and on cleaning up nomenclature for ad units, among other elements. Solutions will result in more nimble planning, buying and reporting that marketers and advertisers need now and in the future."

A live virtual event to follow on October 27th, 2020 at 2:00pm ET will allow for deeper discussion and broader interaction on the topics. Registration and event details can be found here. The thought leadership papers, Moving to Simplicity and High Value: A Call to Action for Workflow Automation and People Augmentation and The State of Identity Management: How Did We Get Here and What Comes Next? are available for download here .

The Future of Programmatic and Automation Think Tank is underwritten by Centro, Media.net, Facebook and IBM Watson.

