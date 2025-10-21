4As Names Sylvia Banderas Coffinet as Executive Vice President of People, Talent & Upskilling

Appointment Represents Changes Under Bold New Chapter Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading U.S.-based advertising trade association, serving more than 600+ member agencies nationwide, the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As) today announced the appointment of Sylvia Banderas Coffinet as Executive Vice President, People, Talent & Upskilling. In this pivotal role, Banderas Coffinet will lead one of the central pillars of the strategic plan under CEO Justin Thomas-Copeland aimed at supporting agency members in attracting, empowering and growing talent across the advertising and marketing industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sylvia as we expand our programming to make the talent goals of our agency members a reality," said Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO of the 4As. "One of my key priorities is to continue to champion and cultivate the exceptional talent that fuels our industry. Sylvia's deep passion for inclusive talent strategies and proven track record of driving transformative growth, makes her the right leader to spearhead these important efforts at this crucial time."

As EVP of People, Talent & Upskilling, Banderas Coffinet will focus on placing people at the center of the industry's transformation. She will drive a bold, end-to-end talent and learning agenda that reimagines how the 4As equips agencies to support next generation talent. This includes expanding the impact of the 4As Foundation, elevating flagship programs such as MAIP and Vanguard and spearheading new learning and upskilling platforms designed for a rapidly evolving marketplace. As part of her work, she will build a unified, future-ready ecosystem where continuous learning, diverse voices, and people-first leadership become the cornerstone of agency growth and competitiveness.

Banderas Coffinet brings nearly two decades of executive leadership and a distinguished career at the forefront of inclusive storytelling and business innovation. A nationally recognized authority on multicultural and diverse market cohorts, she has held senior leadership positions at marquee brands including Town & Country, People en Español, Hello & Hola Media Inc. and the Vox Media portfolio.

"I am honored to join the 4As and to help lead an organization that recognizes the future of our industry depends on its people," said Banderas Coffinet. "My goal is to foster an ecosystem where diverse voices are celebrated, personalized learning journeys are paramount and every individual feels empowered to reach their full potential."

