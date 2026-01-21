4B MARKETING LEADER HONORED FOR BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS

Tech and healthcare VP of Strategy Sam Grise selected for Denver Business Journal's prestigious '40 Under 40' class of 2026

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4B Marketing is proud to announce the inclusion of Vice President of Strategy Sam Grise in this year's '40 Under 40' class of remarkable young business professionals as chosen by the Denver Business Journal. Now in his fourth year at Denver's 4B Marketing firm — fostering high-touch consultative relationships with clients and partners — Grise began his tenure at 4B as a Client Director, achieving the VP position in Q2 of 2025. A 2017 graduate of the College of Idaho, Grise, 31, has contributed $4.7 million in top line revenue to date and is accountable for 99.5% of the firm's income.

4B Marketing founder and CEO Greg Peters has watched Grise's progress with the natural pride of a mentor. Peters worked with Grise's father Glenn, a Denver legend who passed away in 2017, and sees the elder Grise's influence to this day. "Sam's dad was everyone's best friend and always found a way to create a positive impact on everyone around him." Peters goes on to say, "Sam exemplifies that same philosophical framework of impact, to business and life."

Having inaugurated 4B's popular monthly Tech on Tap professional mixers and volunteering at Lakewood's Brown Bag Ministry when he can, Grise understands that success is fleeting when it's not grounded in values. "My Dad used to say, 'Let's find the personal value and the good meaning in work. How do we impact people?'" Grise says. "At the end of the day, that's what I care about."

Sam Grise will be recognized at a March 12 celebration hosted at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and profiled in the March 13 issue of the Denver Business Journal.

