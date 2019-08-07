4C Partners With FinancialForce For Sweeping EMEA Implementation

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the #1 Enterprise Professional Services Automation (PSA) and the only customer-centric ERP (CCERP) cloud solution, announced that 4C, Europe's largest independent Salesforce Platinum Partner, is partnering with FinancialForce as its implementation partner across the EMEA region for a 4C Referral and Delivery Partnership. This partnership is an incredibly significant strategic alignment for both companies. Additionally, FinancialForce has also been chosen by 4C as its internal Enterprise Resource Planning platform for Financial Management and Professional Services Automation solutions.

"4C is delighted to integrate with FinancialForce not only as a strategic partner, but also a customer," said Johan Van Genechten, 4C Group CEO. "Strategically, 4C's customer-centric strategy dovetails perfectly with that of FinancialForce, and technologically, there is no better Financial Management and Professional Services Automation solution for businesses that want to scale revenue rapidly, but not headcount."

Since its founding in 1997, 4C has successfully delivered over 1,500 projects, worked with more than 500 customers, and grown to more than 300 people, holding over 700 Salesforce certifications, making 4C one of EMEA's most certified Salesforce partners. In selecting FinancialForce for its referral and delivery partnership, 4C will leverage its local market knowledge and capabilities to deliver FinancialForce's solutions across EMEA in a diverse range of sectors, including high-tech, manufacturing, financial services, and nonprofit, from SMEs to enterprises.

Internally, 4C will use FinancialForce to replace disparate, home-grown ERP systems onto one platform, further enabling 4C to scale as rapidly as the clients it supports. FinancialForce will empower 4C to manage its fast-paced growth, and support 4C's consultants and staff amid their dynamic competitive landscape.

"4C are an incredibly exciting partner and customer," said Jeff Edwards, FinancialForce. "They are as passionate as FinancialForce about identifying client challenges and forging long-term, successful relationships with them. We greatly look forward to a collaboration that will unlock companies' commercial value, and achieve business transformation in the customer age."

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce delivers the #1 professional services automation (PSA) and the only customer-centric ERP. We accelerate business value with comprehensive best practices and the most intelligent analytics — all on the leading business cloud platform from Salesforce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

About 4C

4C helps companies unlock commercial value and achieve business transformation in the customer age.

The company is EMEA's largest independent Salesforce Platinum Partner. It offers unrivalled expertise in best of breed technology integration, including Salesforce's core clouds. 4C additionally provides consultancy across customer 360, e-commerce, quote to cash and DocuSign's Agreement Cloud.

4C is passionate about client success and takes the time to understand its clients' challenges, building long-term relationships with them.

4C leverages local market knowledge and capabilities to deliver projects across EMEA in a diverse range of sectors including high-tech, manufacturing, financial services, and nonprofit, for SME companies all the way up to enterprise businesses. Founded in 1997, 4C is headquartered in Belgium with offices spanning Europe and the Middle East.

