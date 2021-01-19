4Cable TV International announces the hiring of two Board of Advisors

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) (the "Company") announced today that, while working diligently on the accounting to file and be current, the company has completed the hiring of two new members to the Board of Advisors. The company's vision of becoming an influential player in the worldwide cannabis space requires hiring top talent. Therefore, Mr. Feldenkrais took it upon himself to find great talent in which to surround himself to grow this company in the industry of Cannabis. Two of the more important things needed in a regulated industry is compliance and regulations. As such, the company has hired top individuals in both these categories. First, the company has hired Mark Slaugh. Mark Slaugh is the CEO and founder of iComply; the oldest Cannabis Compliance Company in the United States. The second hire is Arthur A. Estopinan, a veteran player in the United States House of Representatives. Effective January 25, 2021 both individuals begin working for the company assisting 4Cable TV International to vet out the Mergers and Acquisitions and assist in the process of growing the company globally in the Cannabis Industry.

Michael Feldenkrais, CEO, explains, "It is an honor to have these two individuals assisting our company navigate the waters of the worldwide cannabis industry. This is just the beginning of what our team is going to look like as we choose top people that will assist us in developing a strong and powerful company."

About Mark Slaugh

Mr. Slaugh established iComply, LLC in 2011, to help cannabis businesses navigate the complexities of regulated industry. He is an expert in Regulatory Affairs in Cannabis/Hemp Industry focused on driving down the cost, risk, and complexity for MMJ businesses and Governments following the letter of the law. Committed to advancing regulated marijuana businesses with the stewardship of responsibility and integrity. He believes that cannabis regulations and compliance do not have to be risky, costly, or difficult. His focus is on developing a compliant cannabis culture amid businesses and Governments following the letter of the law. Mr. Slaugh is currently a Council Member of the National Cannabis Industry Association. NCIA's Policy Council is the cannabis industry's policy "think tank," leading the development of robust public policy recommendations for the state-legal cannabis industry. Policy Council members provide critical thought leadership in the form of recommendations on important policy matters that will shape the future of the cannabis industry for years to come. Since 2011, he has led the creation of industry standards, integrity, and excellence serving over 200 clients worldwide.

iComply develops and delivers top-notch corporate compliance training aimed at cannabis facility staff to create understanding and team accountability in staying compliant with the most regulated and sophisticated marijuana markets in the US. Through certification programs like Responsible Vendor, Responsible Manufacturing, Responsible Cultivation, and Comprehensive Compliance Training, they create a compliant workforce.

They also help regulators understand business challenges and assist law makers in responsible and reasonable policy at local and State levels. As long-term strategic partners, iComply is committed to conquering the challenges of marijuana and hemp legalization by working with dozens of rulemaking and legislative bodies of government.

Mark says, "I am honored and thrilled to join the team of 4Cable TV International. I first met Michael Feldenkrais in Puerto Rico back in 2015 while I was assisting the Puerto Rican Government write the Cannabis regulations that were adopted. Michael was one of the first professionals to bring Cannabis players to the island and obtained one of the largest medical marijuana cultivation licenses. He has always been a man of integrity and it is with great pleasure that I join this team to create a worldwide cannabis company."

About Arthur A. Estopinan

Art Estopinan is a Senior Level International and Public Affairs Chief, who served the Former Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee with 27 years of service in the United States Congress. Currently in the private sector close to 5 years. He has in depth understanding of intangible economic and political infrastructures combined with firsthand government experience at the highest levels around the globe. Proven record of advancing important issues through the legislative process.

"I am excited to form part of the 4Cable TV team under the visionary leadership of Michael Feldenkrais. The industry is one of the fastest growing and innovative enterprises with a tremendous worldwide potential to help people suffering from chronic diseases and other medical conditions."

About 4Cable TV International, Inc.

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) is seeking to create and operate a fully integrated global Cannabis business, ranging from growing to retailing. To accomplish this strategy, the Company has begun to actively seek acquisition targets in the Cannabis industry, which may include companies in which the CEO or other related parties have interests.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding 4Cable TV International's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's future business and prospects, strategic plans and strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic and financial conditions; consumer demand for CBD/hemp products and services; volatility in the trading markets and the lack of liquidity in the Company's common stock; the Company's ability to successfully execute on its new CBD/hemp strategy; the Company's limited operating history in the CBD/hemp business; the legal status of the Company's CBD/hemp business; risks inherent in the CBD/hemp business; existing and new government regulations and changes in regulatory requirements; risks related to rules and regulations at the U.S. federal, state and municipal levels with respect to CBD/hemp; the Company's ability to obtain financing or raise capital on favorable terms or at all in order to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired businesses; and risks associated with engaging in transactions with third parties, including related parties. For a discussion of additional general risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see CATV's OTC Market filings. Any forward-looking statement made by in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

