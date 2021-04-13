4Cable TV International, Inc. Announces:

MIAMI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

DISCLOSURE FILINGS

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) (the "Company") CATV: A group oriented to become a global leader in Cannabis based products markets, today announce that they have filed as of April 5, 2021 the Annual Reports for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and as of April 6, 2021 the Legal Opinion, Adequate Current Information and for the Period Ended December 31, 2015, the Legal Opinion, Adequate Current Information and Disclosure Filing by 4Cable TV International, Inc., (CATV) Annual Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2016, the Legal Opinion, Adequate Current Information and Disclosure Filing by 4Cable TV International, Inc., (CATV) Annual Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2017 and the Legal Opinion, Adequate Current Information and Disclosure Filing by 4Cable TV International, Inc., (CATV) Annual Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018.

The company by the foregoing filings and those made on February 17, 2021 and February 24, 2021 has covered all pending disclosures. The filings signal the intention of the company to become fully transparent to our shareholders. Now the company is focused on hiring a PCAOB auditing firm so we can upgrade to fully reporting as we move closer to reaching our goals of full transparency. At the same time, we will use our best efforts to establish an appealing group of business units that will accomplish the expectation of a fast-growing market. With these filings, this allows the company to move in the right direction towards changing the name of the company. While addressing the administrative issues related to the company, the Company is working hard at creating revenues.

UPICK HEMP WEEKENDS @CIGN



This week marks the first UPICK Hemp Weekend at the CIGN farm that will continue until the last plant is harvested sometime in July. This U pick will allow the company to share with the public the experience and learning of hemp as the future crop of America. All shareholders are invited to attend and share in the experience. At the UPICK, we will have music, drinks, food available from the Hip Bistro menu, doctors certifying patients for their Medical Marijuana Cards, products available for sale, and education on how to grow, trim, dry and speak to professionals that can explain the benefits of the plant. This marks the beginning of the revenues expected in CIGN from the seeds that were planted both this year and end of last year. Everything begins with planting a seed and reaping the fruits of the hard labor that went into nurturing the plants. As we begin our harvest, what better way than to let the public come in and learn while allowing CIGN to sell its products at a retail level. Find the time to come and be a part of the UPICK Hemp Weekends.



MARKETING



For sales to be successful, Karma Snacks has been hard at work to launch the rebranding of all the businesses acquired by CATV and they will begin to release the new looks as they become available. Since this is a work in progress and an ongoing job, versions will be uploaded as they are developed, edited and perfected.



Currently the following websites are being deployed in a version 1.0 formats so that we can obtain comments and beta test:

https://4cabletvint.com/

https://upickhempweekends.com/

https://hip4all.com/



CANNIBLE PRODUCTS



CATV by way of Healthcare and Wellness Clinics of America and its HIP Bistro, has concluded the terms for a new Joint-Venture ("JV") with Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., an Israeli developer and manufacturer of CBD infused edibles to sell and export CBD-related edibles using the CBD grown by CIGN at the company's cannabis grow and to soon manufacture the edibles at a future joint Cannabis manufacturing facility in Florida, US.



Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., owner of the brand "The Pelicann", is an Israeli food-tech developer of pre-mixed powders enhanced with cannabinoids and hemp products. The products are proposed for a personal use with a 'single-serve' packages and proposed for kiosks and convenience stores for instant serving of freshly prepared edibles. The new JV products line will include all of Cannibble's CBD infused edibles as CannaMix™, CannaShake™, CannaShake Sports™, CannaSpices™ and CannaPop™.



Yoav Bar Joseph, Cannibble's CEO comments, "We are excited to create this Joint Venture with Mr. Feldenkrais and his outstanding cannabis abilities and facility. Cannibble's main goal is to expend into international territories with more local production lines. This type of JV is exactly what we are looking to have with great cannabis companies from around the world."



NATIONAL HISPANIC CANNABIS COUNCIL



The newly formed National Hispanic Cannabis Council names Michael Feldenkrais as one of its Board of Directors. https://nhccouncil.org/about-us The National Hispanic Cannabis Council is a purpose-driven nonprofit organization created by progressive thought leaders in the cannabis business to address the current under representation of U.S. Hispanics participating in the cannabis industry and help to demystify through educational programs the health and wellness power of cannabis to break down long held cultural taboos and beliefs. The organization is propelled by a combination of educational spirit, Hispanic cultural heritage, and passion for the Hispanic market. As one of the Board of Directors, Michael Feldenkrais, says: "It is an honor to be a part of this selective group of Members in launching this National Hispanic Cannabis Council. I have been working in the Cannabis space for the last 7 years to find cures for diseases. Unfortunately, the United States has been slow to open the doors to this issue while the rest of the world is moving much faster to find true medicines. It is this organization that can lead the way towards international uniformity as the South American and other Hispanic countries pave the way towards creating true medicinal products. Hispanics are underrepresented in the Cannabis space and these new countries entering the Cannabis space need guidance. This organization will become the liaison between these countries and Cannabis, and as I stated earlier, I am proud to be a part of it."

About 4Cable TV International, Inc.

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) seeks to create and operate a fully integrated global cannabis business, ranging from growing to retailing. To accomplish this strategy, the Company is actively seeking acquisition targets in the cannabis industry. The Company has consolidated its operations into the facilities located at 23100 SW 192nd Ave, Miami, FL 33170.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release regarding 4Cable TV International's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's future business and prospects, strategic plans and strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic and financial conditions; consumer demand for Cannabis products and services; volatility in the trading markets and the lack of liquidity in the Company's common stock; the Company's ability to successfully execute on its new Cannabis strategy; the Company's limited operating history in the Cannabis business; the legal status of the Company's Cannabis business, both in the U.S. and abroad; risks inherent in the Cannabis business; existing and new U.S. and foreign government regulations and changes in regulatory requirements; risks related to rules and regulations at the U.S. federal, state and municipal levels and applicable foreign jurisdictions with respect to Cannabis; the Company's ability to obtain financing or raise capital on favorable terms or at all in order to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with conducting operations in foreign countries; and risks associated with engaging in transactions with third parties, including related parties. For a discussion of additional general risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see CATV's OTC Market filings. Any forward-looking statement made by in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



Company: CATV

Phone:1.833.211.3200

Location: Miami, FL

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.4cabletvint.com



SOURCE 4Cable TV International, Inc.

Related Links

https://4cabletvint.com/

