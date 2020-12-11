4Cable TV International, Inc. Announces New CEO and Near Completion of Acquisition of CBD & Hemp Company

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Wildermuth, CEO of 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC PINK: CATV) announced today that the Company is in the process of finalizing the details in regards to the forward acquisition of a CBD and Hemp Company. The name of the acquired company will be revealed upon final consummation of the deal.



In preparation for the transition, the Company has accepted the resignation of current CEO Jeff Wildermuth, and has appointed Michael Feldenkrais as the new CEO and President of the Company.

The company will release more details in the coming days as events unfold.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release may include "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act 1933 as amended, and Section 21 E and/or 27 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on assumptions that in the future are inherently uncertain, may prove not to be accurate, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to statements as to the future performance of the company, its ability to raise necessary financing, and other general economic risks and uncertainties.

Copyright © 2020 OTC Markets. All Rights Reserved

The above news release has been provided by the above company.

Michael Feldendrais

(833) 211-3200

[email protected]

SOURCE 4Cable TV International, Inc.