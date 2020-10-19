4Cable TV International, Inc. Announces that it is Exploring the Forward Acquisition of a Medical Marijuana & Hemp Company

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Wildermuth, CEO of 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC PINK: CATV) announced today that the Company is exploring a forward acquisition of a Medical Marijuana and Hemp Company. The Company is considering two different CBD companies and expects to make its final decision in the upcoming weeks.

The Company sees this kind of acquisition as creating excitement for its stockholders and creating much needed earnings on the financial statements. CEO Jeff Wildermuth states, "Our goal is to become a business development company, where we look to acquire CBD, Medical Marijuana, Hemp and possibly Green Energy based companies that can add value on a collective basis to the consolidated financial statements of the company."

The company will release more news and updates in the coming days and weeks regarding its expected upcoming acquisitions.

Contact: Jeff Wildermuth, CEO 4Cable TV International, Inc., +1 (772) 206-0353, [email protected]

