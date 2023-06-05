4CAD Group consolidates its position with the acquisition of e-THEMIS, exclusive Sage X3 integrator

NANTES, France, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4CAD Group, distributor, and integrator of software solutions for manufacturers, acquires e-THEMIS, a company with 22 years' experience in implementing Sage X3-based management solutions for industrial and commercial companies. This merger will strengthen the teams of both companies, enabling them to respond more effectively to the strong demand for digitalization among businesses. The new group has strong ambitions: to develop and consolidate its position as the world's leading Sage X3 integrator, as well as its growth in the agri-food and FMCG markets.

Strong national and international growth

Through the successive acquisitions of e-THEMIS and Logtimiz in less than a year, brokered by Nathalie BELLION, director of SèveS (M&A firm dedicated to digital and impact companies), 4CAD Group consolidates its business and strengthens its positioning as a Sage X3 integrator.

The new entity formed by the two companies has the following ambitions:

Develop and consolidate its position as the world's leading Sage X3 integrator,

Develop the growing food and consumer goods market in France , Switzerland , and Canada ,

, , and , Offer Sage X3 customers complementary, interconnected software solutions for product design and lifecycle management (PLM), Internet of Things (IoT), customer relationship management (CRM) and electronic invoicing,

Host all applications in a secure cloud, providing a single point of contact able to commit to maintaining the information system in operational condition,

Develop even greater geographical proximity with regional agencies in Lyon , Lille , Nantes , Strasbourg , Bordeaux , Toulouse , Angers, Paris , as well as in Switzerland and Canada .

"We are delighted to expand our team with the addition of Christelle BOURNIER to our shareholder base. This acquisition will enable us to reinforce our development strategy and perfect 4CAD Group services," says Stéphane LETHEULE, President of 4CAD Group.

"As a result, new customers will be able to benefit from the full range of 4CAD Group services and infrastructures: multi-solution and interconnected software offering (PLM, ERP, IOT, CRM), local regional agencies, new services on offer and access to our CONNEX'LAB, an immersive space that lets you project and test new Industry 4.0 technologies: design, manufacturing, simulation, configuration, connected assembly line, additive manufacturing..." he adds.

Joining forces to meet manufacturers' need for digitalization

The synergy between e-THEMIS and 4CAD Group will be enhanced by the contribution of complementary expertise and solutions, as well as a denser geographical network across France. This collaboration will enable us to strengthen our workforce to meet the growing demand for digitalization from industrial companies.

"The merger with 4CAD Group was motivated by the creation of an industrial project with value underpinned by 4 strategic axes: the complementarity of our sector-specific know-how, supporting the food, mass-market and pharmaceutical sectors; synergies enabling our respective customers to access an expanded, high value-added offering; and also, capitalizing on 4CAD Group's international base to develop the Canadian and Swiss markets. Finally, we share the same values of high standards, commitment, and professional and personal fulfillment," explains Christelle BOURNIER, e-THEMIS Managing Director.

22 years of expertise

Since 2001, e-THEMIS has specialized in the implementation of Sage X3-based management solutions for industrial and commercial companies. This integrator provides Sage X3 implementation services from the project scoping phase through to customer support.

e-THEMIS is also a publisher of sector-specific solutions (Sage X3 Consumer Products, Sage X3 Food & Beverage, Sage X3 Pharmaceutical Distribution and Sage X3 Industry) developed with Sage X3 development tools.

"For 22 years, e-THEMIS has always placed commitment and high standards at the heart of its strategy, with the ambition of enabling our customers to concentrate on their core business while relying on a robust management solution. Commitment, expertise, agility, and human relations are the founding values of our DNA and are reflected in the relationships we maintain not only with our customers, but also with our partners and employees. I'm delighted to be joining forces with 4CAD Group, with whom we share the same values," comments Hubert BOURNIER, CEO of e-THEMIS.

"I am particularly admiring of what the founders, managers and teams of 4CAD Group have been able to build over 20 years: a customer-centric, innovative and high value-added approach! I'm very proud and I'd like to thank Stéphane for associating me with this major project," reports Christelle BOURNIER, e-THEMIS Managing Director.

Targets to end September 2023

Sales: €85 million

2,500 customers

450 employees

