4CAST Appoints HubSpot Ecosystem Veteran Bryan Byler as CEO to Lead Healthcare Expansion

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4CAST, a leading HubSpot partner agency specializing in the healthcare sector, announced today the appointment of Bryan Byler as its new Chief Executive Officer. Byler, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in consulting and professional services, joins 4CAST to oversee the firm's next phase of domestic and international growth.

Byler brings a distinguished pedigree to the role. His career includes supporting Enterprise clients such as Meta and Google, followed by several years at HubSpot. Most notably, Byler has a proven record of scaling HubSpot agencies to the highest levels of the ecosystem. He previously led Sales and Operations for two prominent Elite partners, helping secure #2 North America Partner of the Year for Mole Street and #2 Global Partner of the Year for Aptitude 8.

"We are entering a pivotal moment for healthcare technology," said Cyndie, Founder and Owner of 4CAST. "Bryan's deep understanding of the HubSpot platform, combined with his experience managing high growth organizations, makes him the ideal leader to scale our specialized offerings. His arrival ensures that 4CAST remains the premier choice for healthcare providers looking to optimize their patient acquisition and operations."

4CAST has distinguished itself within the HubSpot partner community through its niche expertise. The company is owned and operated by licensed healthcare professionals and is one of the few firms to hold HubSpot's official Healthcare Industry Specialization badge. This focus on quality resulted in 4CAST being ranked #1 for HubSpot's "Customer First" award in three of the last five quarters.

"The opportunity for HubSpot in the healthcare industry is tremendous," says Byler. "4CAST has already built an incredible foundation of trust and technical excellence. Our team of all star consultants is delivering high retention, high impact results for our clients. I am eager to build upon this momentum and cement our position as the global leader in healthcare CRM implementation."

For more information about 4CAST and its healthcare specialized services, please visit: www.4castgtm.com

SOURCE 4Cast Agency