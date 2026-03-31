4CE Announces Strategic Partnership with ELEMENT Engineering Group, Establishing First Platform in Its Growing Engineering Network

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4CE Engineering Group, a platform focused on building stronger collaboration across the infrastructure ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with ELEMENT Engineering Group, a respected Florida-based engineering firm celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The partnership marks the first company to join the 4CE platform, establishing ELEMENT as a key growth partner as 4CE expands its network of engineering firms.

4CE Announces Strategic Partnership with ELEMENT Engineering Group

Founded in 2006, ELEMENT Engineering Group has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality engineering services across infrastructure, transportation, utilities, and surveying throughout Florida. Over the past two decades, the firm has steadily grown through strong client relationships, technical expertise, and a culture centered on delivering practical solutions for complex infrastructure challenges.

The partnership between 4CE and ELEMENT positions the firm for its next phase of growth including expanding capabilities, geographic reach, and services while continuing to operate under the leadership of its existing management team.

"This is an exciting moment for ELEMENT as we celebrate our 20th anniversary and look ahead to the future," said Derek Gil, Founder and President of ELEMENT Engineering Group. "Over the past two decades, our team has built a business we are incredibly proud of. Partnering with 4CE allows us to accelerate that growth, expand our capabilities, and continue building the business in a way that creates opportunity for our people and delivers even greater value to our clients."

4CE was founded with a vision of strengthening collaboration across the infrastructure ecosystem, bringing together engineers, asset owners, contractors, and manufacturers to deliver better outcomes for critical infrastructure projects. Through strategic partnerships with engineering firms, 4CE aims to build a network of complementary capabilities that can better support clients across regions and disciplines.

"ELEMENT represents exactly the type of firm we want to partner with," said Wes Kingery, Founder and CEO of 4CE Engineering Group. "They have built a strong business with a great culture, trusted client relationships, and a leadership team committed to growing the company the right way. Our role is to support firms like ELEMENT with the resources and strategic backing to expand faster, pursue new opportunities, and continue building on the success they've already achieved."

Through the partnership, ELEMENT will maintain its leadership team and continue operating under the ELEMENT brand while gaining access to additional resources that will support future expansion. Over time, the firm expects to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions that complement its existing capabilities.

"ELEMENT has built an impressive organization over the past 20 years, and we are excited to support the company as it enters its next chapter of growth," said Matt Trotta, Principal, Quad-C, the private equity firm partnering with 4CE. "The firm's strong reputation, leadership, and commitment to its clients make it an ideal foundation for building a broader engineering platform."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment between 4CE and ELEMENT to grow in a way that strengthens client relationships, expands capabilities, and creates long-term opportunity for employees.

As ELEMENT celebrates two decades of success, the firm now looks toward the future with the support of a partner focused on accelerating growth while preserving the culture and relationships that have defined the company since its founding.

About 4CE

4CE is an engineering growth platform designed to partner with select civil infrastructure firms to bring about meaningful, sustainable progress. With deep industry roots, 4CE empowers firms to scale smartly, serve better, and remain true to their mission. www.4ceeng.com and on LinkedIn.

About ELEMENT Engineering Group

Founded in 2006, ELEMENT Engineering is a Florida-based engineering firm providing a range of infrastructure services including transportation engineering, traffic engineering and operations, structures design, stormwater design, civil and site design, surveying and mapping, subsurface utility engineering, and utility coordination. Over the past 20 years, the firm has built a strong reputation for delivering responsive service, technical expertise, and practical solutions for public and private sector clients across the region. www.elementeg.com and on LinkedIn.

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Va., Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established services and industrials companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $4.7 billion of capital in 88 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

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SOURCE 4CE Engineering Group