4CORNERS PRODUCTIONS LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST "NEXT PAGE" HOSTED BY LAURA PATRICK AND TODD ADAMSON

Next Page has a wide range of guests on the show, including actors, writers, therapists, musicians, scientists, politicians, Broadway performers, and more.

Next Page Premiere Season (Partial Guest List):

Dr. Jen Armstrong - Current cast member of Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County

- Current cast member of Scott Evan Davis - TikTok celebrity with over 500K followers, award winning composer

- TikTok celebrity with over followers, award winning composer Omar Torres - Licensed therapist and co-host on VICE's In Our Own World

- Licensed therapist and co-host on VICE's Norm Lewis - Broadway performer and Tony Award nominee for Porgy and Bess

- Broadway performer and Tony Award nominee for Joe Cunningham - Former SC congressman/2022 South Carolina gubernatorial candidate

- Former SC congressman/2022 gubernatorial candidate Cullen & Madison Moss - Celebrity power couple of Outerbanks & Righteous Gemstones

- Celebrity power couple of & David Goldsmith - Son of "The World's Most Interesting Man" and former child actor

- Son of "The World's Most Interesting Man" and former child actor Molly O'Connell - Runner up for America's Next Top Model Cycle 16

- Runner up for America's Next Top Model Cycle 16 Regina Levert - Singer and star of LA's Rock of Ages

- Singer and star of LA's Tina Swithin - Author of One Mom's Battle and advocate against Narcissistic Abuse

- Author of and advocate against Narcissistic Abuse HuneyFire - Mother/daughter Country/Pop/Soul duo

To showcase the range of topics the podcast will cover, the first three episodes will be released at once on April 19, 2022, followed by an episode a week. To listen please visit Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or plug our RSS feed in to your favorite listening app.

Fans of the podcast can contact us via email at [email protected].

