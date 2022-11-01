4D BIOMATERIALS LAUNCHES BIORESORBABLE DEVICE DESIGN AND INNOVATION SERVICES

Company responds to increasing customer demand for enhanced innovation support

NOTTINGHAM, England, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4D Biomaterials is pleased to announce that the official launch of 4D Design™ will take place this month at Formnext 2022, the largest professional additive manufacturing convention in the world. 4D Design is a range of expert services that will support medical device innovators as they explore ways to deliver improved biodegradable medical devices using the company's proprietary 4Degra® photocurable polycarbonate urethane polymer. 4D Design brings together a dedicated team of mechanical, design and bioengineering experts with access to cutting edge 3D CAD, simulation and analysis software, alongside macro and micro scale 3D printing hardware. The services include product requirements development, design optimisation with degradation modeling, prototype performance testing and manufacturing transfer support. By partnering with 4D Biomaterials to access these services, customers can accelerate the development of 4Degra-based products, with projects rapidly progressing from initial ideation to prototyping within weeks.

Phil Smith, CEO stated "We have listened carefully to the feedback from our early customers. That positive feedback highlighted their desire to exploit the benefits of 4Degra in new, innovative device designs in the most efficient and effective way. The combination of our material's unique properties and the design freedom provided by additive manufacturing really stimulated their imaginations, but they need specialist knowledge and technology access to translate these exciting concepts into viable devices. 4D Design provides both expertise and practical solutions to enhance their creative processes."

4D Biomaterials' commercial team will be available to discuss 4Degra® and 4D Design services on Stand A39, Hall 11.1 at Formnext, Messe Frankfurt, Germany from Tuesday November 15th, 2022 to Friday November 18th, 2022.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, 4D Biomaterials is commercialising a portfolio of degradable medical polymers based on proprietary photocurable polycarbonate urethane chemistry. These materials, marketed under the brand name 4Degra® can be processed using various photocurable additive manufacturing technologies at the nano, micro and macro scale.

