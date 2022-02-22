4D IMAGING RADAR LEADER VAYYAR EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH NEW JAPAN OFFICE

- Vayyar Imaging's new office will open in Tokyo, Japan in February, supporting the technology company's growth strategy in the key senior care and automotive markets

- Vayyar's touchless senior care technology is deployed in facilities and private homes around the world, providing activity monitoring that supports automatic fall detection and a wide range of behavioral insights

- Hand-picked team of industry experts will build Vayyar's brand and business portfolio, while advancing existing commercial engagements

Media assets can be downloaded here.

TOKYO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vayyar Imaging, the global leader in 4D imaging radar, is set to open a new office in Tokyo, Japan, as the company intensifies its advanced engagements with leading enterprises. Vayyar Imaging Japan LLC will spearhead the company's continued expansion in the APAC region, primarily in the senior care and automotive industries.

The newly assembled team is comprised of experts from across the senior care, automotive and semiconductor sectors. The office will specialize in business development, system application and marketing.