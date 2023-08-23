4D Medical Animation to Lead Global Medical Animation Market Growth with a Projected 22.6% CAGR, Addressing Industry Training Needs

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Animation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Medical Animation estimated at US$316.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

4D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.6% CAGR and reach US$490.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 3D segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $128.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.1% CAGR



The Medical Animation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$128.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$138.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 16.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 85 Featured) -

Animated Biomedical Productions

AXS Studio, Inc.

Elara Systems, Inc.

Ghost Productions, Inc.

Hybrid Medical Animation

INFUSE MEDIA GROUP, LLC.

INVIVO - a Red Nucleus Company

Medmovie.com

Nucleus Medical Media Inc.

Random42 Scientific Communication

Scientific Animations Inc.

Trinsic Animation

Understand.com, LLC

Viscira

Visible Body

XVIVO Scientific Animation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Acknowledgement of Animation & Simulation in Learning & Training Sets the Foundation for the Growth of Medical Animation

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War & Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War

A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary of the War

Competition

Medical Animation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Medical Animation - Overview, Definition & Importance

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Healthcare Spending, Growing Pharmaceutical/Biopharmaceutical & Medical Devices Industries Provide the Platform for the Growing Popularity of Medical Animation

Growing Demand for Healthcare Services as Evidenced by the Cost of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for Healthcare Professionals & their Efficient Training Via Simulation & Animation Tools: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Drugs to be Marketed & More Efforts Needed to Boost Patient Awareness and Education: Global Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Robust Outlook for Medical Devices Expands the Need for Medical Device Companies to Build Animations to Help Convey Complex Device Information With Ease & Clarity: Global Market for Medical Devices (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Digital Bent of Mind of People Amid Rapid Proliferation of Smartphones, Tablets, & On-Demand Streaming Supported by Healthcare Digitalization to Also Drive Growth in the Market

Pharmaceutical Companies Adopt Medical Simulation for Drug MoA, Marketing, Drug Discovery, Clinical Trials & Approvals

Direct to Consumer (DTC) Marketing in Healthcare Drives Importance of Animated Explainer Medical Videos

The Truly Massive Opportunity for DTC Marketing Strategies Can be Put Into Perspective by the Rapidly Expanding Market for Consumer Healthcare Products: Global Market for Consumer Healthcare Products (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028

Rise in Global Surgeries Post COVID & Shortage of Surgeons to Drive Use of Animation to Accelerate Surgeon Education and Training

As the Number of Surgeries Performed Globally Increase, the Need for Well Trained Surgeons Becomes Acute, Strengthening the Business Case for 3D Animated Surgical Training Programs: Global Market for General Surgery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Cardiology, a Promising Field for Medical Animation/Simulation

Growing Demand for Physicians Coupled with Physician Shortages Spur Emergence of New Medical Institutes & Growing Number of Hospitals that Need Innovative Learning Tools

Advancement of Animation Technology Paves the Way for More Intricate Animation Videos

Growing Demand for Educational Animation Presents Favourable Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

