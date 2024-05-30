4D Path Announces New Data Highlighting Efficacy of the Q-Plasia OncoReader (QPOR™) Platform

NEWTON, Mass., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4D Path ("the Company"), a company dedicated to personalizing cancer care through their advanced approach to predicting tumor response, is pleased to announce today new clinical data highlighted in two abstracts at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 31 – June 4, 2024 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. These studies were conducted utilizing 4D Path's patented Q-Plasia OncoReader (QPOR™), a groundbreaking platform designed to directly measure and quantify cell cycle deregulations and tumor microenvironment dynamics to accurately predict a patient's response to therapy. The QPOR platform allows clinicians, cancer researchers, and drug developers to see beyond a cancer biomarker and uncover the cell cycle deregulations that are distinct to an individual tumor.

"This is an important milestone for 4D Path, as this data validates how 4D Path's Q-Plasia OncoReader platform (QPOR) will help pioneer a new generation of truly personalized and deeply targeted cancer therapies through an automated computational assessment of collective tumor states," stated Satabhisa Mukhopadhyay, PHD, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of 4D Path. "Despite recent technological advancements, we are still faced with significant limitations in terms of personalized cancer treatments. The QPOR platform's novel approach to viewing the dynamics of the tumor state gives clinicians, researchers, and drug developers the insight into a specific patient's cell cycle deregulations and its interactions with tumor immune microenvironment, therefore allowing us to be more effective and specific when developing and implementing treatments."

"This represents a potential major step closer towards truly personalized cancer therapies," stated Craig A. Bunnell, MD, MPH, MBA, Morse Family Chief Medical Officer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "Cancer is an incredibly personal disease, and the best way to fight it is through personalized and targeted treatments. These data showcase consequential progress towards precision medicine and being able to provide patients personalized, highly targeted therapies based on their specific cancer cell signatures."

"In our analysis of the TBCRC 030 preoperative study, both visual assessment and computational assessment of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes using the QPOR platform were predictive of response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy for triple negative breast cancer," stated Dr. Erica L. Mayer, MD, MPH, Director of Breast Cancer Clinical Research, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "These findings represent an important step in determining the effectiveness and accuracy of computational biomarker assessments in clinical cancer management."

"This is an exciting moment for oncology and pathology," said Stuart J. Schnitt, M.D., Chief of Breast Oncologic Pathology for the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center, Associate Director of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women's Hospital Breast Oncology Program. "The 4D Path QPOR Platform can potentially help inform researchers and clinicians about which patients are more or less likely to respond to neoadjuvant chemotherapy, paving the path for more precise and personalized treatments for patients."

The abstracts listed below will be highlighted at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 31 – June 4, 2024, at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

Title: Correlation of TILs indices generated by visual review and digital

computational algorithm with outcomes from preoperative

chemotherapy for TNBC in TBCRC 030. Date & Time: Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 9:00am – 12:00pm CDT (Hall A) Session Type: Poster Session: Breast Cancer – Local/Regional/Adjuvant Abstract Number: 555 Title: Automated prediction of response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy

from digitized H&E slides of pre-treatment biopsies of germline BRCA

carriers with HER2-negative breast cancer (TBCRC 031) Date & Time: Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 9:00am – 12:00pm CDT (Hall A) Session Type: Poster Session: Breast Cancer – Local/Regional/Adjuvant Abstract Number: 605

About 4D Path

4D Path has created a groundbreaking new platform, the patented Q-Plasia OncoReader (QPOR), that is designed to directly measure and quantify cell cycle deregulations and tumor microenvironment dynamics to accurately predict a patient's response to therapy in a way that has never been possible before. This unprecedented view of the dynamics within the tumor state, and the QPOR platform's aim to precisely predict tumor response to therapies, creates pathways for optimization from the clinical setting to commercialization in an effort to bring more targeted treatments to patients. 4D Path is focused on a bold vision where every person impacted by cancer is diagnosed quickly and accurately and receives the best, most personalized treatment plan to beat cancer and live a longer, healthier life.

For more information on 4D Path and the QPOR platform, please visit: www.4DPath.com

