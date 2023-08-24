4D printing in healthcare market size to Grow by USD 42,391.26 thousand from 2022 to 2027 | The increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4D printing in healthcare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 42,391.26 thousand according to Technavio. download a sample!

Companies : 15+, Including 3D Systems Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Poietis, and Stratasys Ltd, among others

: 15+, Including 3D Systems Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Poietis, and Stratasys Ltd, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key compnies; and market positioning of Companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key compnies; and market positioning of Companies Segments: Application (Implants, Medical devices, and Simulating and training), Component (Software and services, Equipment, and Programmable materials), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including -3D Systems Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Poietis, and Stratasys Ltd.

The increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices is the key factor notably driving market growth. The growing demand for personalized or customized medical devices is driving the growth of the market in particular. Medical/patient imaging is increasingly being used to create patient-specific devices and surgical instruments using 4D printing technology. Healthcare professionals can design complex geometric shapes and features into custom implants using 4D printing's additive layering capabilities. Regardless of the cost, this enables the fabrication of engineered porous structures, complex internal channels and internal support structures that cannot be achieved with traditional subtractive fabrication techniques.

Moreover, many of the limitations of traditionally made prostheses can be overcome with custom prostheses. An important problem in orthopedics is solved by manufacturing personalized surgical implants. Traditional orthopedic implants are often inadequate for a large number of patients, especially in difficult situations. In addition, custom medical devices can be manufactured from high-quality biocompatible materials with anatomical precision. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend - The rising research on the use of the 4D printing process to manufacture living organs and cell structures is the primary trend in market growth.

Significant Challenge - The high initial setup cost of 4D printing facilities is a challenge that affects the growth of the market.

The 4d printing in healthcare market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 4D printing in healthcare market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 4D printing in healthcare market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 4D printing in healthcare market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 4D printing in healthcare market companies

