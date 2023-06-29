4D Vision Gym Announces Partnership with Friendship Central School District to Provide Life-Changing Vision Care to Students

New Partnership Will Bring 4D's Built to Read Digital Program Directly to Students in Need

CROMWELL, Conn., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 4D Vision Gym announced that their company is partnering with the Friendship Central School District to bring 4D's digital vision programs to school-age children in need. The partnership will kick off with a meeting, held tomorrow, June 30th at 9:00 a.m. at the Palmer Opera House. Behavioral Optometrist Dr. Juanita Collier will introduce the community to the vision problems children face from reading too early for too long and discuss how Vision Therapy (VT) can retrain the eyes and brain to correct it.

4D Vision Gym

"Over 80% of classroom learning is visual. Children cannot read if they can't utilize their visual system appropriately, and access to behavioral optometrists and vision therapy is significantly limited in the Friendship area," 4D Vision Gym Founder Dr. Juanita Collier said. "The nearest professional that provides vision therapy services is over two hours away, meaning children who experience vision issues are frequently unable to receive the care they need."

Participating teachers from the Friendship Central School District will incorporate their knowledge into the classroom and provide foundational support to their students in reading intervention. The teachers who are 4D Built to Read certified can observe children who have visual developmental delays and get them access to the intervention they need to address these issues. They are also tutors in private practice that provide direct access to the 4D Built to Read program for the clients and families they serve.

"4D Vision Gym is now able to provide help to children well beyond our physical service area, thanks to the availability of digital programming and the dedication and expertise of these extraordinary educators," Dr. Collier said. "4D Built to Read is an effective method of addressing visual developmental delays that are barriers to unlocking children's full potential, and this partnership puts the program into more hands and empowers educators to promote awareness of the connection between vision and learning."

4D Built to Read has uncovered the key to rebuilding a child's visual foundation. With 4D Built to Read, more parents are taking a proactive approach to their children's vision, ensuring that it stays sharp and clear as they navigate the digital landscape throughout their education. With just fifteen minutes a day, teachers, parents, caregivers and providers will prepare children for academic success.

To learn more about the partnership and how 4D Vision Gym is providing life-changing vision education, visit 4D Vision Gym. To learn more about Built to Read and how to sign up, visit 4D Built to Read.

About 4D Vision Gym

4D Vision Gym is a leading-edge Optometric Vision Therapy (OVT) practice that specializes in treating and empowering patients to overcome vision-related academic, athletic, and occupational challenges. Whether struggling with poor reading comprehension, low work productivity, or slow reaction time on the field, 4D Vision Gym's team of Board-Certified Optometric Vision Therapists works with each patient to develop an individualized Optometric Vision Therapy program.

Media Contact

Madison Kerr

[email protected]

(607)-373-0811

SOURCE 4D Vision Gym