4DDiG Black Friday: Get up to 60% off and a chance to win $100 Amazon gift cards

Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

09 Nov, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an unforgettable Black Friday experience as 4DDiG, the globally renowned software provider (a Tenorshare brand), unveils its highly anticipated event, running from November 8 to December 7. During this promotional period, users who follow 4DDiG's official media channels have a significant chance to win a $100 Amazon electronic gift card. Additionally, customers can not only enjoy a 30% discount on all software but also save up to 60% when bundling their purchase of 4DDiG's top three best-selling products.

About 4DDiG

4DDiG Black Friday
4DDiG Black Friday

4DDiG offers a range of powerful software products, including 4DDiG Data Recovery, 4DDiG File Repair, 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter, 4DDiG Partition Manager, and Windows Boot Genius. These software solutions assist in recovering lost data, repairing damaged digital media files, removing duplicates, and cloning hard drives.

With so many software options available, it can be challenging to find products that meet the diverse needs of users and are easy to use for everyone. Currently, every 4DDiG software combines the best of both worlds: strong features that are still user-friendly for anyone, no matter their experience level.

Free $100 Amazon Electronic Gift Card

Simply subscribe 4DDiG's social media accounts, click the draw button on the page, and you could be the lucky winner of a $100 Amazon electronic gift card. If you're a new user who hasn't previously followed 4DDiG, you can even get up to five chances to enter the draw. Don't miss out on this opportunity to win a fantastic prize.

30% Off on All Software

During the annual Black Friday sales event, consumers rush to purchase holiday gifts at the last minute or wait for the big-ticket items they've been eyeing all year. However, starting from November 8th, everyone can enjoy a generous 30% discount on all 4DDiG software products in advance. In fact, this may be the best software industry sale offered this year.

Bundle and Save - Up to 60% Off

For those looking to maximize their savings, 4DDiG is offering a special deal on bundles. Purchase 4DDiG Data Recovery, 4DDiG File Repair, and 4DDiG Partition Manager together, and you can enjoy an astounding 60% discount. Even if you choose any two of these products, you can still take advantage of a 40% discount.

The Most Recommended AI Tool

Undoubtedly, the most noteworthy product in this Black Friday event is 4DDiG File Repair. This excellent tool goes beyond ordinary solutions, offering an all-in-one remedy for digital media files, including documents, videos, photos, and audio. However, what truly sets it apart is its cutting-edge AI technology, enabling it to enhance or colorize your multimedia files like never before.

For more information, visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/special-offers.html

Official Website: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/

