4DDiG Data Recovery Free V10.0.4 Released: Recover Up to 2GB Data for Free

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, 4DDiG, a leading software company (a unit of Tenorshare), announced the release of 4DDiG Data Recovery Free V10.0.4, which enables Windows users to recover up to 2GB of data at no cost. Although the tool is already a popular name in data recovery solutions, expanding the free recovery limit to 2GB will make it even more appealing among users and provide greater value.

Why Choose 4DDiG Data Recovery Free?

4DDiG Data Recovery Free V10.0.4 Released

Most of the reliable data recovery tools come with a heavy price. Even when there are free versions available for download, the data recovery they offer typically comes with very low limits. For users with limited budgets, 4DDiG Data Recovery Free is the ideal solution. Users can recover up to 2GB of data without paying a dime. When faced with larger and more severe data loss situations, you don't need to worry about additional costs. If you wish to recover unlimited data, then you can simply upgrade to a Pro version.

Tenorshare 4DDiG is now more than just a data recovery tool. A newly added Discovery section within the software provides users with more innovative solutions, including iOS data recovery, duplicate file removal, AI enhancement, and more.

Key Features of 4DDiG Data Recovery Free

In addition to the generous free data recovery allowance, 4DDiG Data Recovery Free also boasts several other key features. Here are some of them:

User-Friendly Interface: Thanks to its straightforward design, this tool ensures a seamless data recovery experience for both novice and experienced users.

Thanks to its straightforward design, this tool ensures a seamless data recovery experience for both novice and experienced users. High Recovery Success Rate: 4DDiG Data Recovery Free utilizes advanced algorithms to scan storage devices thoroughly and retrieve lost data effectively.

4DDiG Data Recovery Free utilizes advanced algorithms to scan storage devices thoroughly and retrieve lost data effectively. Versatile Data Recovery: Whether it's a computer hard drive, external hard disk, USB drive, SD card, or other storage media, 4DDiG Data Recovery Free supports a wide range of devices, making it versatile for various data recovery scenarios.

Whether it's a computer hard drive, external hard disk, USB drive, SD card, or other storage media, 4DDiG Data Recovery Free supports a wide range of devices, making it versatile for various data recovery scenarios. Quick Scan and Deep Scan: The software offers both quick and deep scanning modes. The quick scan option swiftly identifies recently deleted files, while the deep scan thoroughly searches for lost files that may be hidden or fragmented on the storage device.

The software offers both quick and deep scanning modes. The quick scan option swiftly identifies recently deleted files, while the deep scan thoroughly searches for lost files that may be hidden or fragmented on the storage device. Preview Before Recovery: In order to save time and effort, 4DDiG Data Recovery Free allow users to preview recoverable files to select specific items they want to restore.

How to Get Free Data Recovery Allowance?

By downloading the software, users automatically receive a complimentary 500MB data recovery limit. Here is how to get an extra 1.5 GB of data recovery for free:

Step 1: Launch the software and click the share button in the top right corner of the interface.

Step 2: Choose to share a post about 4DDiG Data Recovery on Facebook or Twitter.

Step 3: After sharing, your free recovery capacity will increase from the default 500MB to 2GB.

Learn more: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/free-data-recovery.html

Follow on Social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4DDiG/

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare4DDiG

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Tenorshare4DDiGDataRecovery/featured

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.