4DDiG Data Recovery V10: Enhanced User Interface and Advanced Video Recovery Features

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4DDiG, a leading software provider with a decade of experience (a unit of Tenorshare), proudly unveils version 10.0 of its flagship product, 4DDiG Data Recovery. This latest release not only improves the user interface but also introduces the Enhanced Video Recovery feature, solidifying its position as the preferred solution for data loss.

What's new about 4DDiG Data Recovery V10?

4DDiG Data Recovery V10
Here are some highlights of this update:

  • Enhanced Video Recovery: Unlike conventional recovery tools, 4DDiG now can simultaneously attempt to repair both videos and photos during the recovery process. In other words, users don't have to worry about issues such as the inability to open or poor quality of digital media files after recovery. This is undoubtedly great news for photographers, videographers, content creators, and avid travel enthusiasts.

  • Revamped Interface: Although it can actually recover lost data of various formats from over 2000 types of storage media, its interface now categorizes recovery options into two main sections: SD card and hard drive. The new design is aimed at helping users quickly locate the data they want to recover, thereby saving valuable time.

  • Optimized UI: Among the numerous data recovery tools, 4DDiG has always been favored by users for its ease of use and high success rate. Therefore, the 4DDiG team further optimized the interaction design to provide users with a better experience. For instance, in situations where users are unsure about the location of data loss, a simple click on the "Select Scan Disk" option at the bottom streamlines the scanning process.

Why 4DDiG Data Recovery V10 is better?

4DDiG Data Recovery V10 covers almost all data loss scenarios, such as accidental deletion, automatic overwrite, device crashes, formatting, device power failures, and more. In addition, the introduction of new features has made this tool a more comprehensive data recovery solution at a lower cost.

"Whether you need to use videos from home surveillance and dashcams as evidence for unexpected events or just want to appreciate the beautiful scenery captured by DJI or GoPro, it is your most reliable assistant," says a spokesperson from 4DDiG.

About 4DDiG

Over the past decade, 4DDiG has been providing individuals and businesses with high-quality, diverse innovative solutions. Initially focusing on data recovery, the company later expanded its scope to include disk management, AI enhancement, Windows boot issue repair, file repair, and more. As a software industry leader, the innovative solutions provided by 4DDiG have been recognized by many renowned technology platforms such as MakeUseOf, TechRadar, XDA-Developers, and others.

For more information, please visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com

