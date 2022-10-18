4DDiG File Repair: Make Videos/Photos Repairing Easier Ever

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4DDiG, a fast-growing software company providing simple and powerful digital creative solutions, has recently launched a new multipurpose software that allows users to repair any corrupted/damaged photos and videos across all platforms in just three steps.

"This software's release has long been overdue. We understand many of our users' pains as they need to repair corrupted videos/photos at a cheaper rate. And now we are glad to develop 4DDiG File Repair that will make video/photo repair easier for our users," said Mike Li, the CEO of 4DDiG.

4DDiG File Repair

4DDiG File Repair comes with a variety of photo/video repair features that are easy to master for an enjoyable experience:

Photo repair features: Unlike other comparable applications, 4DDiG Photo Repair restores blurry, overexposed, or pixelated photos to their original sharpness and vibrancy with a higher success rate. It offers fast repair and supports multiple photo image file formats across different storage devices without complication. The uniqueness of 4DDiG Photo Repair is its capability to simultaneously repair up to 3000 images at a go from any device. With its image preview feature, users can preview fixed images before saving them, allowing for inconsistency checks.

As made available on its website, 4DDiG File Repair can rapidly and effortlessly fix corrupted photos/videos using a three-step process:

Step 1: Download, install, and run the 4DDiG Repair tool on the computer.

Step 2: Select the Photo repair or video Repair option from the Software interface, tap the "Add button" to import the damaged videos/photos, and then click Start Repair.

Step 3: After repairing, choose videos/photos to preview and then click Export to save them to a safe location.

This new 4DDiG File Repair software is now available at 4DDiG File Repair, you can free download it and use it for your damaged/corrupted videos & photos repair.

For more information, visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/video-repair.html

