4DDiG Mac Data Recovery Brand New V4.0 Is Here - What Should We Know?

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare 4DDiG has recently released 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery V4.0, which features a brand new user interface and significant improvements. What has been added to 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery V4.0?

4DDiG Mac Data Recovery Brand New V4.0 Is Here

4DDiG is a powerful data recovery software that can recover lost data on both Mac and Windows devices. 4DDiG can also recover data that has been accidentally deleted, formatted, or attacked by a virus, among other things. It supports nearly a thousand files and file systems, including FAT, NTFS, HFS X, HFS+, and many others. Furthermore, it enables users to recover data from any Mac-based device, including USB, digital camera, SD card, and so on.

What's New in 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery Software V4.0?

"We launched the v4.0 of 4DDiG Mac Recovery software to make data recovery easier for macOS and Mac-based devices," said Mike Lee, CEO of 4DDiG, while discussing the V4.0 new features. "It is now possible to recover accidentally deleted data in three simple steps. Users can now recover data for thousands of file types and systems on the Mac. Users can recover their videos, photos, audio files, documents, and other archived files using this software."

Brand-new User Interface

4DDiG has redesigned all pages and added help content in the software to provide users with a more beautiful and efficient user experience. Users can now simply download the free 4DDiG Mac data recovery software and begin data recovery by following the on-screen help content, even if they are new to data recovery.

Optimize the Filtering Function

4DDiG has also improved the filtering function, making it easier for users to find data by using the filter. Users can easily search for and preview the files they want to recover using the optimized filtering function.

Added In-product Feedback Function

To learn more about 4DDiG users, 4DDiG includes an in-product feedback function that allows users to contact us directly. So, if you have any issues or suggestions, please contact 4DDDiG directly through the program.

Optimize the Scanning Algorithm

To find more files, 4DDiG has improved the scanning algorithm which allows 4DDiG to find more files users want and recover those files more efficiently.

Isn't the new 4.0 version quite appealing? Download it now for free and give it a shot.

About Tenorshare 4DDiG

Founded in 2007, an international software company that creates high-level products and data recovery tools for Windows and Mac devices. It is trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide.

For more details, visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/mac-data-recovery.html

Follow on Social Media-

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4DDiG/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare4DDiG

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQZ9C1IzQB1bgMXmGw7s5bw

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/4DDiG/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.