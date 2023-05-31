4DDiG Partition Manager 2.1.0 Update Introduces New Partition and Disk Cloning Capabilities

News provided by

Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

31 May, 2023, 15:10 ET

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4DDiG, a subsidiary of Tenorshare, a distinguished software company specializing in data management solutions, is thrilled to announce the much-awaited launch of 4DDiG Partition Manager version 2.1.0. This update brings advanced partitioning and disk cloning features, enhancing the efficiency for users when replacing or upgrading storage devices like SSD or HDD.

Continue Reading
4DDiG Partition Manager 2.1.0
4DDiG Partition Manager 2.1.0

The spokesperson of 4DDiG states, "With the global prices of SSDs becoming increasingly affordable, the demand from users to replace or upgrade their own disks has grown significantly. Consequently, our latest update prioritizes this aspect. When users try to clone a disk or partition using 4DDiG Partition Manager, they will appreciate its remarkable success rate and user-friendly nature."

New Disk Cloning Feature

The powerful disk cloning functionality designed to meet a wide range of user needs, making the process of upgrading and cloning hard drives effortlessly. This feature provides seamless solutions for various scenarios:

  1. Smoothly upgrade from an underperforming old hard drive to a high-performance new one.
  2. Effortlessly migrate data from a smaller-capacity hard drive to a larger-capacity one.
  3. Seamlessly transfer data from a faulty hard drive to a new, error-free one.
  4. Safely recover data from a damaged hard drive by transferring it to a new one.
  5. Create a complete backup of a disk, ensuring data security and peace of mind.

New Partition Cloning Feature

To cater to diverse data management needs, 4DDiG Partition Manager now also offers enhanced partition cloning features. Users can benefit from the following scenarios:

  1. Effortlessly move files from one partition to another, freeing up space on the respective partition.
  2. Create comprehensive backups of partitions, ensuring data preservation and easy accessibility.

Why Choose 4DDiG Partition Manager?

No matter whether users want to clone a hard drive to an SSD or clone an SSD to a larger SSD, 4DDiG Partition Manager is always their go-to software.

  1. Experience innovative technology solutions that greatly accelerate the cloning process, delivering faster results with a higher success rate.
  2. Enjoy a streamlined user experience with a simple two-step cloning process that minimizes complexity. Even computer novices can easily and quickly clone a disk or partition.
  3. Benefit from automatic 4K alignment, which enhances disk performance after cloning.
  4. Competitive pricing, users can purchase 4ddig partition manager for only $9.9.
  5. Streamline your disk space management with effortless resizing, splitting, creation, deletion, and formatting of partitions for optimal utilization of storage.

In conclusion, the new features address various user scenarios while emphasizing the software's simplicity and success rate in cloning operations.

For more information, please visit:https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/4ddig-partition-manager.html

Follow on Social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4DDiG/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare4DDiG

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Tenorshare4DDiGDataRecovery/featured

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com.

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

Also from this source

Bypassing Google FRP Lock on Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco Easily with Tenorshare 4uKey for Android

4DDiG File Repair 2.0.0 Launches with New Features and Enhanced Performance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.