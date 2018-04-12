4Discovery's Phil Knox to Present at the Illinois Association of School Business Officials Annual Conference

"We are seeing a definite uptick in school district incidents," said Jeffrey Hartman, a Partner and Co-Founder of 4Discovery, "and the impact on those districts can be catastrophic. We are thrilled to be partnering with the IASBO on this important program." 4Discovery is a leading provider of digital forensics services to school districts and their lawyers.

Like any other business or organization, school districts are susceptible to incidents related to misconduct, fraud, or sexual harassment, but because students are often involved in these matters, the risks can be greatly magnified. In addition, school districts are significant aggregators of highly confidential information, such as student medical records, disciplinary files, and other data, creating a unique set of challenges for school officials.

When investigating school incidents, such as cyberbullying, for example, school district officials and their lawyers often discover that the evidence they need to consider is digital, and stored on computers, tablets, mobile devices, and social media cloud locations. This program will help school administrators understand the important role digital forensics can play in responding to incidents of all types.

About 4Discovery

Serving nearly all of the top 25 largest law firms in Chicago, and many others, 4Discovery is a boutique digital forensics consulting firm founded by former corporate security executives and information security leaders, Jeffrey Hartman and Chad Gough. The founders have been providing specialized consulting and expert witness testimony for over 15 years. 4Discovery provides services to to legal, corporate, and information security sectors, with a special focus and expertise in the application of digital forensics in a wide array of investigative matters. Learn more about 4Discovery and their team at www.4Discovery.com.

About IASBO

The Illinois Association of School Business Officials is the leading organization dedicated to the development, leadership, training, advocacy, and networking of school district professionals. Visit www.IASBO.org to learn more. For more information about the IASBO conference, visit www.iasboconference.org/home.

