4e Brands North America Issues Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Hand Sanitizer Due to Potential Presence of Undeclared Methanol (Wood Alcohol)

SAN ANTONIO, July 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio, Texas, 4e Brands North America is voluntarily recalling ten (10) bottle sizes of Hand Sanitizers to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol).

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, 4e Brands North America has not received reports of adverse events related to this recall.



Recalled Products

These products are used as hand sanitizers and marketed to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. The affected Hand Sanitizers are packaged in clear plastic bottles. The recalled products are as follows (a full listing of lot numbers in numerical order is included below the chart):

Product(s) NDC(s) SIZE UPC LOT BLUMEN

Advanced

Instant Hand

Sanitizer Clear 60599-015-00 33.8 fl oz / 1L 814266023747 2213, 2219, 2220, 2221, 2223, 2225, 2252,

2255, 2226, 2227, 2254, 2467, 2244, 2247,

2229, 2845, 2847, 2212, 2217, 2222, 2250,

2249, 2463, 2465, 2676, 2678, 2846, 2216,

2228, 2399, 2464, 2466, 2684, 2246, 2259,

2675, 2683, 2218, 2245, 2231, 2258, 2202,

2215, 2224, 2441, 2251, 2230, 2681, 2256,

2257, 2679, 2682 BLUMEN

Advanced Hand

Sanitizer 60599-012-04 7.5 fl oz/ 221 ml 814266023624 2369, 2440, 2368, 2499, 2439, 2576, 2680,

2744, 2498, 2968, 2497 60599-012-08 33.8 fl oz / 1L 814266023693 2833, 2748, 2844, 2838, 2775, 2750, 2837,

2839, 2836, 2786, 2905, 2897, 2898, 2907,

2896, 2899, 2906, 2908, 2997, 2372, 2894,

2895, 2374, 2373, 2909 BLUMEN Clear

LEAR

Advanced Hand

Sanitizer 60599-017-00 18 fl oz / 532 ml 814266023914 2910, 2753 60599-018-01 2 fl oz / 60 ml 814266023716 2234, 2571, 2383 BLUMEN Clear

Advanced Hand

Sanitizer 60599-018-02 7.5 fl oz / 221 ml 814266023624 2743, 2507, 2459, 2543, 2797, 2799, 2461,

2542, 2800, 2802, 2601, 2361, 2546, 2371,

2544, 2462, 2573, 2574, 2670, 2671, 2787,

2891, 2998, 2140, 2265, 2804, 2889, 2438,

2400, 2401, 2382, 2504, 3007, 2128, 2131,

2266, 2365, 2458, 2460, 2773, 2512, 2296,

2133, 2352, 2364, 2457, 2545, 2883, 2969,

2268, 2243, 2878, 2363, 2134 60599-018-04 17 fl oz / 503 ml 814266023096 2263, 2362, 2367, 2780, 2269, 2264, 2741,

2749, 2366, 2745, 2778, 2188, 2293, 2294,

2132, 2135, 2669, 2501, 2673, 2505, 2885,

2788, 2877, 2879, 2187, 2130, 2261, 2262,

2600, 2500, 2509, 2515, 2752, 2876, 2351,

2295, 2297, 2575, 2834, 2514, 2890, 2129,

2136, 2832, 2506, 2508, 2892, 2911, 2742,

2502, 2503, 2831, 2779, 2511, 2835, 2740,

2776, 2513, 2785, 2516, 2267 60599-018-06 1.05 GAL / 4L 814266023686 2887, 2888, 2672, 2746, 2510, 2886, 2884,

2602, 2747, 2830, 2777, 2518, 2774, 2801,

2781, 2798, 2784, 2805 60599-018-07 3.4 fl oz 100 ml 814266023594 2360, 2370, 2531, 2567, 2141, 2967, 2843,

2880, 2253 BLUMEN Aloe

Advanced Hand

Sanitizer, with

70 Alcohol 60599-028-00 3.4 fl oz / 100 ml 814266023587 2369, 2440, 2368



LOT NUMBERS

2128 2226 2267 2400 2510 2678 2787 2885 2129 2227 2268 2401 2512 2679 2788 2886 2130 2228 2269 2438 2513 2680 2797 2887 2131 2229 2293 2439 2514 2681 2799 2888 2132 2230 2294 2440 2515 2682 2801 2889 2133 2234 2295 2441 2518 2683 2804 2890 2134 2243 2296 2457 2531 2684 2805 2891 2135 2244 2297 2458 2542 2740 2830 2892 2136 2245 2351 2459 2543 2741 2832 2894 2140 2246 2352 2460 2544 2743 2833 2895 2141 2247 2360 2461 2546 2744 2834 2896 2187 2249 2361 2462 2567 2746 2835 2897 2188 2250 2362 2463 2571 2747 2836 2898 2202 2251 2363 2464 2573 2748 2837 2899 2212 2252 2364 2465 2574 2749 2838 2905 2213 2253 2365 2466 2575 2750 2839 2906 2215 2254 2366 2467 2576 2752 2843 2907 2216 2255 2367 2497 2600 2753 2844 2908 2217 2256 2368 2499 2601 2773 2845 2909 2218 2257 2369 2500 2602 2774 2846 2910 2219 2259 2370 2501 2669 2775 2847 2911 2220 2261 2371 2504 2670 2776 2876 2969 2221 2262 2372 2505 2671 2777 2877 2998 2222 2263 2374 2506 2672 2780 2878 3007 2223 2264 2382 2507 2673 2781 2879

2224 2265 2383 2508 2675 2784 2880 2225 2266 2399 2509 2676 2785 2884

The Hand Sanitizer is in a clear bottle with a blue cap. The product label contains only blue, white, silver, and red coloring. The lot number is four digits and printed on the bottle.



The product was distributed nationwide in the United States through retailers and distributors.



4e Brands North America is notifying its distributors and retailers by recall letter and consumers via this press release. 4e Brands North America is arranging for the return and refund of all recalled products.



Consumers/distributors/retailers that have the product subject to this recall should stop using/distributing/selling Hand Sanitizer and return it to the place of purchase.



Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact 4e Brands North America LLC during business hours: Monday - Friday 08:00 am - 5:00 pm EST at:

Toll Free: 888-843-0254

FAX: 888-214-7430

Email: [email protected]

Event 8797

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.



Adverse reactions from use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax : Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call

: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA- 0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Contact:

4e Brands North America

Mon-Fri 8am-5pm CDT

Toll Free: 888-843-0254, FAX: 888-214-7430

[email protected]



