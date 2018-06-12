4Front Opens Mission™ Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Allentown, Pennsylvania

The new dispensary, which measures 2,900 sq. ft. and will initially employ six people, is one of only 25 dispensaries operating in a state of 12.8 million people, providing a vital service to patients in the Lehigh Valley who will now have improved access to the medicine they need to live healthy and productive lives. The Allentown location is the second Mission dispensary in the country, preceded by the Mission dispensary on Chicago's South Shore, which opened in 2017. 4Front plans to open at least five additional Mission dispensaries across Maryland and Massachusetts in 2018.

"The state of Pennsylvania has a massively underserved community of patients who use cannabis to treat a number of debilitating illnesses and conditions," said Kris Krane, 4Front's co-founder and president. "We are excited to open our first Mission dispensary in Pennsylvania to provide the residents of the Lehigh Valley with the medicine they need. The Allentown community has welcomed us with open arms and we are excited to do business there and deliver a first-rate dispensary experience."

Mission hosted a series of open houses at its dispensary last week for members of the community and media to celebrate the growth of medical cannabis access in the Lehigh Valley. During the open house on June 7, the Mission team presented a $1,000 charitable donation to Athletes For Care, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of critical health and safety issues that impact athletes of all ages. Accepting the donation on behalf of Athletes For Care was Allentown resident and former Philadelphia Flyers enforcer Riley Cote, who is a co-founder and board member of the organization.

Mission Allentown is located at 2733 W. Emmaus Ave. in Allentown and is open to patients Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About 4Front

4Front Holdings, LLC ("4Front") is a leading investment and management firm in the U.S. cannabis sector. It has developed a national platform that consists of a multi-state footprint, including its Mission-branded retail operations, and a far-reaching network of partnership relationships. Led by a group of professionals with experience in finance, real estate, manufacturing, and multi-location retail and hospitality operations, 4Front has invested heavily to assemble a comprehensive collection of management skills and hands-on operating expertise that can support the rapid operational growth opportunity being afforded by the increased legalization of cannabis across the United States as well as internationally. For more information, visit the website.

