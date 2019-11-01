4Front Provides Integration & People Update

Recent hires and departures prioritize driving performance in adult-use markets and improved supply chain and vendor management

VANCOUVER and PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), has recently made a number of key additions to its leadership and operations teams as it prioritizes execution in adult-use markets. The Company is also announcing the granting of options to independent board members and the departures of certain team members.

This crop of new hires and promotions is largely aimed at increasing the Company's emphasis on managing supply chain and vendor relationships, which are critical ingredients for both product manufacturing and retail success in nascent, often constrained, cannabis markets.

"As adult-use markets gain momentum East of the Mississippi, where the majority of our retail operations exist, including in the key states of Illinois and Massachusetts, we are putting in place the people and systems to allow the company to capitalize on the market opportunities ahead of us, including the integration of the 4Front and Cannex teams," said Josh Rosen, 4Front CEO. "It's also become increasingly apparent that our retail heritage in California and production heritage in Washington, including our understanding of the importance of collaboration within the supply chain, is growing in applicability."

Regarding the rapid growth of the 4Front team, Mr. Rosen commented: "We are often finding that hiring from within the maturing cannabis industry is a more effective approach to growing our team, although we also anticipate continuing to augment our team with talent from other industries."

New hires, promotions and departures include:

The additions of Josh Krane and Timeka Drew to expand 4Front's team in California as 4Front continues development of its City of Commerce production facility and looks to develop a retail footprint, including 4Front's support of social equity applicants. Both Josh and Timeka were most recently with FIELD, a high-end cannabis extract company in California—Josh as Director of Operations and Timeka as Director of Compliance. The Company also recently added Shanif Sims in an operational leadership role to support the rapid growth of Pure Ratios, 4Front's San Diego -based wellness brand.



"Glenn was instrumental in providing vision and structure to our Mission retail operations," said Mr. Rosen. "As we transition to an increased emphasis on the supply chain and vendor relationships that enable retail execution, I'm pleased that Kris Krane has stepped in to become President of Mission. Kris and Mark Passerini will be spending significant amounts of time in market with our teams at Mission's retail locations, which are currently spread across seven states.

"Leise has been a key member of the 4Front family, having joined Kris and I not long after we founded the company in 2011. She has been instrumental in establishing 4Front's platform and credibility within the industry," said Mr. Rosen.

Mr. Rosen continued, "Dave provided the financial backbone for Cannex. With the recent addition of our new CFO, Brad Kotansky, 4Front's financial management capabilities are largely being centralized in our Phoenix headquarters."

"I'd like to thank Glenn, Leise and Dave for their valuable contributions to 4Front," said Mr. Rosen.

Options Grant

4Front is also announcing that it has granted a total of 1.2 million stock options, on an as-converted-to-subordinate-voting-share basis, to its two recently announced independent board members: Betty Aldworth and Kathi Lentzsch (600,000 to each). On an as-converted basis, these options are being granted with a strike price of $0.80 CAD, consistent with other recent options grants.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front is a cannabis company designed for long-term success and built upon battle-tested operating capabilities at scale, experienced and committed leadership, a strategic asset base, and a commitment to being a magnet for talent. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the value chain. 4Front has invested heavily to assemble a comprehensive collection of management skills and hands-on operating expertise to capitalize on the unique growth opportunity being afforded by the increased legalization of cannabis. For more information, visit 4Front's website.

