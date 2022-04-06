4Front Ventures Corp. Brings a New Interactive Art Exhibition to Chicagoans Ahead of 4/20, Cannabis' Cultural Holiday

One of Chicago's Best Experiential Designers, A.J. Tarzian, Collaborates with Company to Bring New Immersive Cannabis Educational Experience to Mission Dispensary South Chicago

PHOENIX, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front'' or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced it will bring a new interactive art exhibition to Chicagoans ahead of 4/20, cannabis' cultural holiday. The Company collaborated with Anarchitype Productions Founder and Head Scenic Designer A.J. Tarzian to bring the Trail to 4/20, a one-of-a-kind immersive cannabis and "hidden learning experience" to Chicagoans at Mission Dispensary South Chicago .

Starting on Friday, April 8, 2022, the new immersive art exhibit designed by Tarzian – who has been behind-the-scenes for the last few years creating some of the most amazing interactive experiences in Chicago, including the local favorite, Emporium , known for its pop-ups – will open up to those 21 years and older at Mission Dispensary South Chicago, located at 8554 S Commercial Ave, Chicago . Attendees will be able to experience guided tours on Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT and self-guided tours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT.

This globetrotting art exhibit transports attendees through the "Caves of Mexico," the "Hindu Kush Mountains," to Hawaii, Thailand and then finally, to the Midwest to gain a deeper understanding of the cannabis plant, its origins and dissemination, genetic makeup and more. As guests travel the Trail to 4/20, they will learn about cannabis' amazing history, compounds in the plant like "cannabinoids," "terpenes" and "trichomes," and various cannabis strains and subcategories, including " indica ," " sativa " and " landrace ." Other highlights of the mesmeric trail include walking through a tunnel, over a bridge and uncovering objects such as rocks and mushrooms containing interesting factoids, which are strategically placed throughout the exhibit.

"Cannabis' history is deep, fascinating and has been part of cultures around the world for thousands of years ," said 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher . "We are thrilled to bring this hands-on, creative learning experience to the public. Working with A.J. – one of the country's best experiential designers and creative minds – has been a real honor. Ahead of 4/20, we are confident that this immersive collaboration will 'wow' everyone from the cannacurious to the connoisseurs, as well as history buffs, travel enthusiasts and plant lovers, and that participants will enjoy learning about the cannabis plant, its history and many uses in this fun, creative and interactive way. As we continue to be a resource for consumers, we look forward to hosting more educational events like this in the future."

"This new immersive experience at Mission Dispensary South Chicago is unlike any other in the country" said Founder and Head Scenic Designer of Anarchitype Productions A.J. Tarzian . "The exhibit will feature an adventurous pathway that guests can walk through and learn important facts about cannabis in celebration of cannabis' cultural holiday. I wanted to create something memorable, impactful and interactive, and I think the Trail to 4/20 is the perfect way to help break the stereotypes and misinformation surrounding cannabis. I look forward to people experiencing the exhibit and uncovering more about this incredible plant."

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . ("4Front" of the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and nearly 1,800 unique product lines, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission Dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

