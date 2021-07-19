4Front Ventures Corp. Debuts Terp Stix™, an Award-Winning, Distillate-Infused Pre-Roll Brand to Illinois Cannabis Consumers

Company's Proprietary Infusion Process Evenly Distributes High-quality Distillate with Indoor-grown Flower to Deliver a Sleek, Flavorful and Canoe-Free Consumption Experience



Launch Leverages 4front's In-depth Knowledge of Consumer Preferences and Low-cost Cultivation and Production Methodologies, Delivering Infused Pre-roll Singles at an Affordable Price Point to Illinois Customers



PHOENIX, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced the launch of Terp Stix™ in Illinois. The Company's award-winning, distillate-infused pre-rolls are now available in one gram singles at 4Front's Mission Dispensaries in South Chicago and Calumet City , Illinois for $25.00. 4Front will continue to roll out its Terp Stix™ singles to partner dispensaries across the state in the coming weeks and months.

"The award-winning infused pre-rolls have been a huge hit among both lifestyle and medicinal consumers in markets like Washington and Massachusetts, and we're confident our customers in Illinois are going to fall in love with our Terp Stix™ singles," said 4Front EVP of Retail Operations, Gabe Mendoza. "With more than 20 recreational cannabis brands and 2,000 products, we believe our future success lies in our ability to bring first-rate, reasonably priced finished goods to market in a timely manner. As we look to add additional value to both our customers and shareholders, we remain focused on improving our operational efficiencies, streamlining our cultivation and production methodologies and capitalizing on our speed and agility in bringing products to market to gain a competitive marketplace advantage."

According to the cannabis analytics firm Headset, in 2020, sales of cannabis pre-rolls surged nearly 50% in key adult-use markets, surpassing expectations during the global pandemic. Today, pre-rolls are the second-fastest-growing product category among cannabis consumers who shop for value products and enjoy the convenience of prepackaged consumer packaged goods.

Responding to growing consumer demand for high-quality products at affordable price points, 4Front designed its Terp Stix™ singles specifically for cannabis consumers who have a high tolerance using the Company's proprietary infusion process to homogenize its high-quality distillate and indoor-grown flower. Terp Stix™ pre-rolls deliver a smooth, controlled and canoe-free consumption experience, and are available to Illinois consumers in the following varieties: High Times Cannabis Cup winner Tiger's Blood; Blueberry; Green Apple; Pineapple; Strawberry; and Tangerine.

For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ and https://missiondispensaries.com/ .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . ("4Front" of the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and nearly 2,000 unique product lines, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

