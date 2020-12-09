4Front Ventures to Open Mission Dispensary in Calumet City, Illinois

Second Illinois retail location will open on Tuesday, December 15 at 9AM CT with a grand ceremony

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") continues to focus its efforts in the Illinois market and is pleased to announce that it will open its second Mission Dispensary in Calumet City, IL on December 15th. This new 3,000- square-foot facility located at 1330 Torrence Avenue , is about 20 miles south of Chicago and the closest dispensary to the Indiana state line.

4Front previously announced that it received its special use permit on July 22nd for an additional retail location in Calumet, IL. Shortly thereafter, Cannabis Facility Construction (CFC) broke ground and began the build of the space. On December 15th at 9am CT, Mission Calumet City will host a socially distant, grand-opening ceremony which will include a tour of the dispensary for special guests and appearances by Mission/4Front executives to mark this momentous occasion. The doors will open to the public at large at 10 am.

"The opening of Mission Calumet City is another significant milestone for the Company and a testament to our commitment to the Illinois community. It is important for us to demonstrate that we are fully committed to being a contributing member of the community, adding to economic development during a difficult time," said 4Front and Mission President Kris Krane. "This expansion into Calumet City was a natural next step as we aim to provide access to cannabis products. We are excited to launch here and look forward to becoming a staple in the community and meeting the needs of our customers."

The grand opening ceremony at Mission Calumet City will be held on Tuesday December 15th at 9 a.m. CT featuring community members and local officials.

Following the grand opening, Mission Calumet City will officially open its doors to customers at 10 a.m. CT while following all social distance protocols as recommended by the CDC.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.



4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, 4Front has operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Michigan and Washington state. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front's website www.4frontventures.com.

4Front Investor Contacts

Andrew Thut, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

602-633-3067

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

[email protected]

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203



4Front Media Contacts

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected] / [email protected]

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

This news release was prepared by management of 4Front Ventures, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in 4Front Ventures' periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to future developments and the business and operations of 4Front Ventures, developments with respect to legislative developments in the United States, expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, future revenue or Adjusted EBITDA expectations, statements regarding when or if any contemplated or in-progress transactions will close or if/when required regulatory approvals are attained, and other statements regarding future developments of the business. The closing of the transactions described in this news release, including the divesture of Pennsylvania and Maryland assets and the sale of convertible debt, is subject to customary conditions and there can be no guarantee that such transactions will close.

Although 4Front Ventures has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. 4Front Ventures disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and 4Front Ventures does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE 4Front

