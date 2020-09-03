4Front Ventures to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 10th

PHOENIX, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") today announced that Company Chief Investment Officer Andrew Thut will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 10th.

DATE: Thursday, September 10th

TIME: 12:00 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3fLBL3m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

4Front reported Total Systemwide Pro Forma Sales for the second quarter 2020 increased 1.3% quarter-over-quarter to $19 million , despite an approximate 10% revenue impact due to the closure of Chicago dispensary in June because of looting. The Company achieves positive operating cash flow starting in the month of August and expects positive adjusted EBITDA starting Q3 2020, positioning 4Front to show significant operating leverage in 2021.

, despite an approximate 10% revenue impact due to the closure of dispensary in June because of looting. The Company achieves positive operating cash flow starting in the month of August and expects positive adjusted EBITDA starting Q3 2020, positioning 4Front to show significant operating leverage in 2021. In tandem with the re-opening of its Chicago Mission Dispensary following civil unrest, 4Front announced it had received its special use permit for an additional retail location in Calumet City, Illinois . The Company has submitted building plans to local officials and expects to break ground in the coming weeks, with the goal of opening its second Illinois retail location in Q4 2020.

. The Company has submitted building plans to local officials and expects to break ground in the coming weeks, with the goal of opening its second retail location in Q4 2020. The Company reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to resolve all legacy regulatory issues related to its acquired Georgetown Mission facility. The settlement cleared the way for 4Front to seek final adult-use licensure in the state. The regulators also granted the Company's Mission Dispensary and cultivation/processing facilities in Worcester, Massachusetts authorization to commence adult-use retail and production operations. The soft launch of adult-use sales will start Friday, September 4 , with a Grand Opening on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 .

To receive company updates and be added to the email distribution list please sign up here.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, 4Front has operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Michigan and Washington state. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front's website

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

This news release was prepared by management of 4Front Ventures, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in 4Front Ventures' periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to future developments and the business and operations of 4Front Ventures, developments with respect to legislative developments in the United States, expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, future revenue or Adjusted EBITDA expectations, statements regarding when or if any contemplated or in-progress transactions will close or if/when required regulatory approvals are attained, and other statements regarding future developments of the business. The closing of the transactions described in this news release, including the divesture of Pennsylvania and Maryland assets and the sale of convertible debt, is subject to customary conditions and there can be no guarantee that such transactions will close.

Although 4Front Ventures has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. 4Front Ventures disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and 4Front Ventures does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

