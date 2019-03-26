4G and Beyond -- Digi LTE Migration Services Creates Roadmaps for Advanced IoT Solutions

HOPKINS, Minn., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, has rolled out the Digi LTE Migration Services offering as many carriers prepare to sunset legacy networks, forcing the transition to LTE. With the Digi LTE Migration Services, organizations will have the information and feedback necessary to evaluate a number of critical factors key to capitalizing on the enhanced signal strength, speed and greater capacity that LTE architectures will provide. In an effort to help kick-start this migration, Digi will offer one hour of free consultation to those using qualified products for their new, advanced LTE solutions.

Organizations now have the option of choosing from a suite of services designed to provide exactly what's needed, when needed, on the pathway to LTE. Digi LTE Migration Services offerings can be rolled out as-needed, one step at a time, or as a bundled solution. These can include all or any combination of the following:

Site Survey: Digi service engineers conduct precise cellular signal strength and quality analysis, noise values and product requirements by site and by carrier. Using these findings, engineers can then help design and deploy the ideal LTE solution.

Digi service engineers conduct precise cellular signal strength and quality analysis, noise values and product requirements by site and by carrier. Using these findings, engineers can then help design and deploy the ideal LTE solution. Product Selection: Based on site survey recommendations, Digi engineers provide guidance in right-sizing router and gateway performance for specific communications needs. This includes development of new Python applications, device management platforms, and third-party device integration.

Based on site survey recommendations, Digi engineers provide guidance in right-sizing router and gateway performance for specific communications needs. This includes development of new Python applications, device management platforms, and third-party device integration. Solution Design: Leverages IoT application development expertise with Digi Remote Manager® to configure and monitor multi-location connectivity, edge computing and security from desktop, tablet or smartphone.

Leverages IoT application development expertise with Digi Remote Manager® to configure and monitor multi-location connectivity, edge computing and security from desktop, tablet or smartphone. Deployment Planning: Digi engineers can either provide training and documentation to support in-house teams throughout deployment, or can conduct complete installation services and ongoing managed support as-needed.

"Forward-thinking IoT operators need to not only consider 4G LTE-Advanced, but 5G and beyond when it comes to emerging standards," said Tracy Roberts, vice president, technology services at Digi. "Network professionals need to begin planning now for the many subtleties that will affect their long-term adoption plans. It's essential that they account for a variety of factors to capitalize on the speed and longevity benefits that next generation LTE presents and to architect networks capable of evolving as standards evolve. With careful planning, companies will be in a better position to capitalize on the increased speed and greater capacity that emerging LTE architectures will provide."

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

