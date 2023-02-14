4G Clinical Appoints Global Life Sciences Leader Philippe Nore as New Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Nore to bring extensive biotechnology and entrepreneurial experience to drive 4G Clinical's continued innovation in the life sciences industry

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4G Clinical, a global leader in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) and supply forecasting optimization software for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Philippe Nore as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, holding leadership roles in some of the largest biotechnology companies, including Roche and Life Technologies. Philippe comes to 4G Clinical with a very strong business strategy background having spent several years at Bain & Company and LEK Consulting where he supported clients in the Life Sciences and Technology industries. Most recently, he was Vice President MRD Pharma at Adaptive Biotechnologies, leading the company's Minimal Residual Disease collaborations, which included 60 Pharma partners and more than 150 active clinical trials. Philippe also brings entrepreneurial success and grit to the 4G Clinical team as the former Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MiNDERA Health, a MedTech company developing next-generation skin diagnostics and analytics.

"Philippe's vast knowledge, passion and expertise in the life sciences space will be an exceptional addition to our team of industry experts," said Dave Kelleher, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at 4G Clinical. "We are firm believers in letting the science lead and removing the barriers that our clients face while conducting today's most critical clinical trials. I believe Philippe will drive our team in expanding this mission to an even broader market."

This hire comes on the heels of yet another year of significant global growth for 4G Clinical with over 40% growth in live studies. The company is leading the industry in providing high-quality technology and services and has reached a remarkable level of maturity in the competitive market.

"4G Clinical is an established presence in the industry most notable for its innovative technology that enables its customers to accelerate their clinical trials and run increasingly complex studies," said Philippe Nore. "This is exactly why I am eager to join this amazing team and help take the company's RTSM innovations through their next growth phase."

With his deep experience driving the adoption of new products and technologies both domestically and internationally, Philippe will be charged with leading global commercial activities to take the market-leading RTSM company even further in its goals to bring crucial medicines to those who need them, faster.

About 4G Clinical

4G Clinical is a global leader in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) and supply forecasting optimization software for the life sciences industry, offering the only fully cloud-based, 100% configurable and flexible solution utilizing natural language processing (NLP) to accelerate clinical trials. 4G Clinical is headquartered in the Boston Biotech corridor of Wellesley, MA, with offices in Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.4gclinical.com.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

[email protected]

203-312-4031

SOURCE 4G Clinical