4G Clinical Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

"At 4G Clinical, we are committed to attracting and retaining world class talent that possess the right combination of humility, curiosity and intense focus on the patient," says Dave Kelleher, CEO of 4G Clinical. "Our team's connection to our mission of bringing crucial medications to market faster attaches meaning and passion to our work. We are honored to be named one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma stand out for sustaining agile, innovative cultures, which helps them outpace competitors in the marketplace.

Every employee at 4G Clinical is empowered to solve customer challenges and improve their overall experience, regardless of role. Their culture is defined by consistent feedback, open communication and continuous improvement.

"Great Place to Work is proud of these Best Workplaces that enable their people to be innovators in their field," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like 4G Clinical set the bar for other Health Care and Biopharma companies, who prove that taking care of employees will give them the tools and motivation they need to provide industry-leading care and services to patients and customers."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About 4G Clinical

4G Clinical is a full service RTSM company focused on simplifying and accelerating the drug development process. The company was founded in October of 2015, to develop a service offering centered around a 4th generation Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) system, Prancer. Headquartered in the heart of the Boston biotech corridor, in Wellesley, MA, 4G Clinical has facilities and staff located in the U.S., Europe and Asia and offers global expertise and advisory services to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. For more information, visit www.4gclinical.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 95,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Financial Services & Insurance. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Read our new book: "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World." Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For media inquiries, contact pr@4gclinical.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4g-clinical-named-one-of-the-2018-best-workplaces-in-health-care--biopharma-by-great-place-to-work-and-fortune-300627173.html

SOURCE 4G Clinical

Related Links

http://www.4gclinical.com

