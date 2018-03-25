4GW of Utility Scale Solar Energy Plants being offered for Sale by US Renewable Energy Developer

4GW Solar Farm Sales Event – 8AM-5PM – April 24, 2018 – Crowne Plaza Resort, Asheville, NC

ISS is the #1 Developer of Utility Scale Solar Farm Energy Plants here in the US and continues to have a revolving active pipeline of over 15GW's of projects per year in more than 30 key US States and Solar Industry Markets. Large Funds, Investors, Private Family Office's and IPP's wishing to enter the US Market for Renewable Energy will not want to miss the chance to spend the day with both ISS and DEPCOM Power to get a detailed look at the current 4GW Portfolio of Assets being offered for sale. As Stated earlier in this release the average projected returns on these Solar Farm Energy Plants is approximately 13% across the entire group of projects being sold. Buyers shopping for Energy Plants will quickly realize that ISS and DEPCOM Power are virtually the only groups World Wide that can supply an ongoing pipeline of high quality, high return projects of this magnitude scattered over the range of markets and states that these projects are in.

ISS's VP of Sales, Mr. Pat King will be on site at the event to help walk buyers and investor through the Sales Materials and to answer questions regarding these Solar Farm Energy Plants being offered for immediate sale at the event. The one day sales event will give potential buyers of Utility Scale Solar Farm Energy Plants a chance to meet the entire ISS development team as well as the DEPCOM Power EPC, and O&M team. Buyers wishing to get a once in a lifetime insight into how Solar Farm Energy Plants are developed and built will surely not want to miss this important one day event on April 24, 2018 in Asheville, NC at the Crowne Plaza Resort.

Patrick King, VP of Sales (404) 441-9876 Pat.King@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

Wendy Rewerts,

Event Coordinator (618) 420-1984 Wendy.Rewerts@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED. *

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4gw-of-utility-scale-solar-energy-plants-being-offered-for-sale-by-us-renewable-energy-developer-300619103.html

SOURCE Innovative Solar Systems, LLC