4iQ Raises $30 Million in Series C Funding, Names Kailash Ambwani as CEO

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4iQ, a leader in Cyber Intelligence, today announced $30 million in Series C funding, led by ForgePoint Capital and Benhamou Global Ventures, with participation by C5 Capital, Adara Ventures and the addition of TheVentureCity, which brings a new venture and acceleration model that helps diverse founders achieve global impact. In addition to this new investment, 4iQ is announcing it has appointed Kailash Ambwani as Chief Executive Officer. With Ambwani at the helm, 4iQ will ramp investments in go-to-market activities and accelerate innovation to help customers better anticipate and respond to emerging digital risks.



"As our lives become increasingly digital, the need for cyber intelligence becomes even more critical," said Alberto Yepez, 4iQ Board chair and co-founder and managing director of ForgePoint Capital. "4iQ enables enterprises to understand their digital risk and exposure – and to take a more proactive approach to identifying threat actors. Under Kailash's strategic guidance, 4iQ is well-positioned to become a leader in the Digital Risk Protection market."



Ambwani brings a proven track record of scaling businesses with more than 20 years of leadership experience, most recently as CEO of Waterline Data, a global leader in data cataloging solutions and applications. Prior to that, Ambwani was President and CEO of Actiance, a leading provider of compliance, security, archiving and eDiscovery for all critical business communications.



"4iQ is at the forefront of understanding modern digital risk and I'm elated to lead the company toward its vision to help every company operationalize that understanding, stop fraud and crime, and make people safer," said Ambwani. "It's no longer enough to keep your own house in order. Exposed credentials continue to proliferate in underground communities, especially in the wake of COVID-19, and so, now more than ever, we must empower investigators to uncover the real identities behind criminal activities and thwart future attacks."



Founded in 2016, with offices in North America and Europe, 4iQ is an adversary intelligence company on a mission to empower intel analysts, security researchers, and criminal investigators with capabilities to discover, uncover, and disrupt adversaries. 4iQ's IDLake™ archives more than 45 billion identity records collected from open sources on the deep and dark web and powers two solutions:

IDTheft™ provides real-time alerts of stolen, leaked, or lost credentials and personally identifiable information to power privacy protection, fraud prevention, and identity verification solutions for businesses and consumers.

IDHunt™ enables investigators to analyze monikers or pseudonyms, enrich information with other datasets, and unmask bad actors and expedite the fraud and cybercrime investigation process.

Learn more about 4iQ by visiting www.4iQ.com.



About 4iQ

4iQ provides adversary intelligence that helps organizations measure, monitor and manage digital risk. The 4iQ IDLake™ archives more than 45 billion identity records collected from data breaches and leaks found in open sources, on the surface, social and deep and dark web. It powers 4iQ IDHunt™, a pioneering identity intelligence and attribution analysis solution used by Fraud Investigation Units, Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime Intel Units, and advanced Security Operations Centers. The 4iQ IDLake™ also powers 4iQ IDTheft™, used by some of the largest Identity Theft Protection service providers, security vendors and Enterprises to alert millions of consumers of exposed personal information, prevent account takeover and identity theft.

