'4IR: AI, Blockchain, Fintech, IoT - Reinventing a Nation' Book by Dinis Guarda and Rais Hussin

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ztudium, Dinis Guarda and Dr. Rais Hussin, leading global voices in strategy and research, analyze how future digital tech can be used by developing nations in the publication of a new book titled "4IR: AI, Blockchain, Fintech - Reinventing a Nation."

The Fourth Industrial Revolution - 4IR - and all the emerging technologies are part of this concept, disrupting the world as we know it, particularly affecting nations and businesses that need to adapt quickly to avoid being left behind.

"4IR: AI, Blockchain, Fintech - Reinventing a Nation" offers insights into the present and future of the 4IR and how the associated variety of evolving technologies can and will have a significant impact on economies and societies. The book challenges nations to prepare for 4IR, asking them to focus on the needs of their society, leading to a future of sustainable, mindful economic growth on a global field, and how this, if rightly utilized, might contribute to a better world where nations are seen as collaborators rather than adversaries.

The book assembles an array of thought leaders who all contributed research to the book and is a testament to the impressive global network that Dinis Guarda has built during his 25-year career. The list of contributors includes a foreword by Eric Van der Kleij - the founder of London TechCity and Level 39, Emmanuel Daniel, founder of Asian Banker, Guenther Dobrauz Saldapenna, author and Director at PWC, Yoshiyuki Yamamoto, advisor to the UN, Efi Pylarinou, influencer in fintech, Thomas Power, global authority in social media and tech, Maria Fonseca, Anca Petre, Dr. Margarita Peredaryenko, Hernaldo Turrillo and Javed Khattak.

The book highlights the technologies of AI, Blockchain, Fintech, and IoT, which are at the core of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It discusses the risks and threats and explores how we can best harness the opportunities, strengths, and potential of these technology tools for the future advancement of countries and their citizens.

Dinis Guarda is an author, speaker, entrepreneur, advisor and CEO. Dinis is the author of the books "How Businesses and Governments can prosper with Fintech, Blockchain, and AI?", "Blockchain, AI and Crypto Economics – The Next Tsunami" among others. He is listed in various global fintech, blockchain, AI, social media industry lists as a top influencer. Dinis is the founder of ztudium, which manages blocksdna, intelligenthq.com, openbusinesscouncil.org, fashionabc.

Dr. Rais Hussin is a strategist, perennial wordsmith, social engineer, entrepreneur, and serious policy intellectual. He is the President/CEO of EMIR Research, which specializes in data-driven research on national or international issues. Dr. Rais also serves as Co-Chairman of Deutsche Malaysia Ventures, which he co-founded to promote inbound investment, technology, and execution for high-tech, high-value projects in Malaysia and the exciting growth markets of the ASEAN economic zone.

"4IR: AI, Blockchain, Fintech, Reinventing a Nation" is published by Emir Research and ztudium and is available on Amazon.

