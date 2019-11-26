4K TV Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best LG, Samsung, Sony & Sharp HDR TV Deals Shared by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday 4K TV deals of 2019? Deal Stripe monitor savings on 55 inch, 65 inch and larger 4K HDR TVs over Black Friday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best 4K TV deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page . Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

4K TV, also known as Ultra HD, generally refers to a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels – four times the resolution than that of a standard Full HD. These TVs offer superb detail and higher frame rates and usually feature Smart TV services and in screen technology like High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut. A step up from the usual 4K, 4K HDR TVs have more pixels for increased contrast and color depth. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch or larger models, these are manufactured by notable brands like Samsung, LG and Sharp.

What percentage off do stores normally offer on Black Friday? The discounts on deals offered during the Black Friday shopping holidays are much higher on average than other annual sales events. Toys, for example, were offered at an average of 31% off during last year's Black Friday, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

The extensive Black Friday deals available online make online shopping more attractive to consumers than heading in-store. In 2018, a report from Adobe Analytics showed that Black Friday generated $6.22 billion in online sales, a 23.6% increase from 2017.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Stripe