4K TV Market size to grow by USD 183.45 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rising popularity of large-display televisions to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4K TV market size to grow by USD 183.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 19.19% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The 4K TV market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 4K TV Market 2023-2027

4K TV Market Sizing

4K TV Market Forecast

4K TV Market Analysis

4K TV Market - Vendor Landscape

The global 4K TV market has the presence of established players all of which account for a major share of the global market. The market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The 4K TV market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

Elitelux Australia

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

MIRC Electronics Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Roku Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sichuan Changhong Electric

Skyworth Group Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

VIZIO Holding Corp.

Vu Television

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Apple Inc. - The company offers Apple 4K TV which is designed with 64GB of storage and has thread networking support.

The company offers Apple TV which is designed with 64GB of storage and has thread networking support. Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers 65-inch smart google TV with far field and local dimming which is designed to quickly cast photos, videos, music and other content from mobile device.

The company offers 65-inch smart google TV with far field and local dimming which is designed to quickly cast photos, videos, music and other content from mobile device. Hisense International Co. Ltd. - The company offers 4K TV which is designed to display images with more accurate depth with exceptional contrast between light and dark than a Full HD TV.

4K TV Market - Key Market Segmentation

This 4K TV market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (52-65 inches type, below 52 inches type, and above 65 inches type), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the 52-65 inches type segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of this size 4K TVs will be influenced by the rise in disposable income in developing nations during the forecast period. As a result of the rise in disposable income, which has also increased demand for consumer electronics like 4K TVs, consumers are also spending more and more on them. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional market growth is majorly contributed by countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The growth is anticipated to increase due to the presence of strong vendors, rising 4K TV demand in these nations, and expanding use of smart classrooms. Moreover, the regional market will grow primarily as a result of the shift toward the construction of smart classrooms. Hence, due to such factors, the regional market will grow primarily as a result of the shift toward the construction of smart classrooms.

4K TV Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising popularity of large-display televisions drives the market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in 2018, a 40-inch television was the standard size across the globe. However, the majority of retailers now provide televisions with screens larger than 80 inches.

Customers are expected to have a better experience with a UHD television than they would with a screen smaller than 36 inches due to the higher resolution it offers.

Additionally, flexible video deployments that offer numerous advantages are valuable to businesses across a range of industries.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth for 4K TVs in the forecast period.

Major trends

The demand for smart TVs is one of the major trends in the 4K TVs market during the forecast period.

Smart TVs are referred to as hybrid TVs or connected TVs that have interactive Web 2.0 features built right into them.

Moreover, 4K resolution is a feature of the most recent smart TVs and during the forecast period, the rising demand for such smart TVs will favorably affect the expansion of the global market.

Smart TVs are now widely available on par with regular TVs, helping them become commonplace items in major cities, small towns, and tier-II cities.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The lack of 4K content is a major challenge hampering the market growth for 4K TVs during the forecast period.

The advanced 4K HDR OLED technology and X1 Extreme processor used in the AF8 series are designed to give users the best experience possible and studios must use 4K -capable equipment, which is still being developed, in order to film content that can be viewed in 4K .

HDR OLED technology and X1 Extreme processor used in the AF8 series are designed to give users the best experience possible and studios must use -capable equipment, which is still being developed, in order to film content that can be viewed in . However, the lack of content may make purchasing a 4K TV a disadvantage. Even though vendors are working to integrate 4K into their individual platforms, the high cost of these 4K videos prevents many users from viewing them.

TV a disadvantage. Even though vendors are working to integrate into their individual platforms, the high cost of these videos prevents many users from viewing them. Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the 4K TVs market during the forecast period.

The UHD TV market size is expected to increase by USD 313.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.35%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers UHD TV market segmentations by display type (LED, QLED, and OLED), screen size (50-59 inches screen size, 60-69 inches screen size, 40-49 inches screen size, and 70 inches and above screen size), type (4K and 8K), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The advent of 8K UHD TVs is one of the key ultra HD television (UHD TV) market trends contributing to the market growth.

The remotes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.95% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 73.85 million units between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (TVs, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles), type (standard, motion-controlled, and voice-controlled), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the major drivers in the market is the availability of gaming consoles.

4K TV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 183.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apple Inc., Elitelux Australia, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sichuan Changhong Electric, Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Toshiba Corp., VIZIO Holding Corp., Vu Television, Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

