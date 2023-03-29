4K2K TV Market size to grow by USD 23.17 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by demand for projectors in the education and corporate sectors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 4K2K TV market size is estimated to grow by USD 23.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for projectors in the education and corporate sectors. Projectors are widely used in educational institutions such as schools and colleges as classrooms are going digital. Similarly, in the corporate sector, projectors are extensively used activities such as business presentations and the discussion of project plans. To make the technology more accessible to end-users, vendors are adopting several initiatives. Some vendors are collaborating with education system integrators to increase the adoption of 4K2K TVs with in-built smart classroom technology in schools and colleges. Such factors are driving the growth of the global 4K2K TV market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 4K2K TV Market

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Global 4K2K TV Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on display size (60 to 69 inches, 50 to 59 inches, less than 49 inches, 70 to 79 inches, and 80 and above) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the 60-69 inches segment during the forecast period. Consumers in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Australia are exhibiting increased demand for 60- to 69-inch 4K2K TVs. Large TVs built with 4K technology contains more pixels and provide sharper picture resolution than HD TVs. Also, there is a small price difference between 55 inches and 65 inches TVs. This urges consumers to choose the bigger screen, superior quality 4K2K TV over the 55-inch TV. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global 4K2K TV market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 4K2K TV market.

APAC will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the strong presence of several vendors and the rising adoption of smart classrooms are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, changing lifestyles and increasing consumer spending on consumer electronics are driving the growth of the 4K2K TV market in APAC.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) – Download a Sample Report

Global 4K2K TV Market – Vendor Landscape

The global 4K2K TV market is fragmented with the presence of many vendors. Established players account for a significant share of the market. Vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing advanced technologies and obtaining regulatory approvals for new products. The launch of new products with innovative technologies will strengthen the product portfolios of manufacturers and their position in the market. Vendors are also adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. They adopt organic growth strategies, such as technological innovations, partnerships and collaborations, and new product launches, to diversify their product portfolios and increase their sales volumes. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Havells India Ltd

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Konka Group Co. Ltd.

LG Corp.

OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Shinco Technology Co. Ltd.

Snap One LLC

Sony Group Corp.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd

Toshiba Corp.

Videocon Industries Ltd.

Videotex International Pvt. Ltd.

VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc.

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Xiaomi Inc

Global 4K2K TV Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

Business strategies adopted by vendors are identified as the key trend in the market.

Vendors in the market are adopting various business strategies to remain competitive.

Some vendors are partnering with end-users and distributors to improve their distribution channels. They are upgrading their product portfolios by integrating software tools and advanced features.

Vendors are also focusing on technological innovations. They are incorporating new software and features in their 4K2K TVs to attract customers and drive more sales.

Many such business strategies adopted by vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

The high cost of 4K2K TVs is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the market.

4K2K TVs are more expensive than other display products.

High-end projectors used in large auditoriums can cost up to USD 200,000 .

. Also, the maintenance and repair costs of 4K2K TVs are high due to the use of advanced technologies.

Many small and medium-sized companies and learning institutes have limited budgets to spend on such equipment.

All these factors are limiting the growth potential in the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 4K2K TV Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 4K2K TV Market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the 4K2K TV Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 4K2K TV Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 4K2K TV Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The UHD TV market size is expected to increase by USD 313.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.35%. The market is segmented by display type (LED, QLED, and OLED), screen size (50-59 inches screen size, 60-69 inches screen size, 40-49 inches screen size, and 70 inches and above screen size), type ( 4K and 8K ), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.35%. The market is segmented by display type (LED, QLED, and OLED), screen size (50-59 inches screen size, 60-69 inches screen size, 40-49 inches screen size, and 70 inches and above screen size), type ( and ), and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The smart TV market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.81% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 69.33 billion . The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches, and above 65 inches), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

4K2K TV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 23.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konka Group Co. Ltd., LG Corp., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shinco technology Co. Ltd., Snap One LLC, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd, Toshiba Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., Videotex International Pvt. Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Display Size



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Display Size

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Display Size - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Display Size - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Display Size

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Display Size



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Display Size

5.3 60 to 69 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on 60 to 69 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on 60 to 69 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on 60 to 69 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on 60 to 69 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 50 to 59 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on 50 to 59 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on 50 to 59 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on 50 to 59 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on 50 to 59 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Less than 49 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Less than 49 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Less than 49 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Less than 49 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Less than 49 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 70 to 79 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on 70 to 79 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on 70 to 79 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on 70 to 79 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on 70 to 79 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 80 and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on 80 and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on 80 and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on 80 and above - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on 80 and above - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Display Size

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Display Size ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 109: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 110: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 112: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.6 LG Corp.

Exhibit 114: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: LG Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Panasonic Corp

Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp - Overview



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Panasonic Corp - Key news



Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Panasonic Corp - Segment focus

10.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 128: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 133: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 138: TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 139: TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 140: TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 141: TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd - Segment focus

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 143: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 148: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 149: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 150: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 151: Research methodology



Exhibit 152: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 153: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 154: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio