4L Data Intelligence Announces Webinar with NHCAA on The Preventive Power of Contextual Claims Analysis: Real-time AI powered provider behavior analysis for pre-payment FWA excessive and overpayment prevention

21 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4L Data Intelligence, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the healthcare industry and Platinum Member of National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association (NHCAA), will host a webinar focused on the Preventive Power of Contextual Claims Analysis on June 27 at 1pm ET.

For this webinar you will learn:

  • The expanded pre-payment detection capability of provider-centric claims analysis
  • The benefits of an 'a-claim-and-all-claims' approach to FWA detection and prevention
  • The importance of dynamic provider trend, pattern, outlier, and overpayment analysis
  • The overpayment benefits of Integr8 AI billing, treatment, and provider contracts benchmarking
  • The FWA prevention benefits of continuous, contextual fraud and collusion detection

Panel presenters include:

  • Theja Birur, Chief Technology Officer, 4L Data Intelligence
  • Karthik Govindan, Vice President, Healthcare Solutions, 4L Data Intelligence
  • Gabe Roberts, The Roberts Consulting Group / Former TennCare Director
  • Clay Wilemon, CEO, 4L Data Intelligence

To register for the event: https://4ldataintelligence-526.my.webex.com/webappng/sites/4ldataintelligence-526.my/meeting/info/ef9ba5bd0e104f8893a85cdb05eb0d79#:~:text=https%3A//4ldataintelligence%2D526.my.webex.com/weblink/register/r8ab50258adc21a460e2b76e0d7422ce1 

About 4L Data Intelligence
4L Data Intelligence™ is the Integr8 AI™ powered company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment and decision integrity. We are committed to USING THE POWER OF INTEGR8 AI™ TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce trillions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this by making actionable data accessible in real-time, automating inefficient processes and preventing fraudulent, wasteful, and abusive payments that drive up costs. 4L Data Intelligence is proud to be SOC 2 Type II Certified, HIPPA Compliant, and GDPR Certified. For more information visit 4LData.com.

