4L Data Intelligence Appoints David Corso as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Accelerated Expansion and Innovation

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4L Data Intelligence™, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of David Corso as its new Chief Commercial Officer. With over 30 years of executive experience in sales operations at renowned organizations such as UnitedHealthcare, Anthem, and the BlueCross BlueShield Association, Corso brings a wealth of expertise to the company's core leadership team.

David Corso, Chief Commercial Officer
Prior to joining 4L Data, Corso spearheaded Corporate Marketing and Commercial Business Development at CDS, a subsidiary of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. During his tenure, he implemented enterprise-class health IT solutions and managed service models, resulting in cost reduction, improved technical efficiency, and enhanced productivity.

"We are delighted to welcome David to the leadership team," said Clay Wilemon, CEO of 4L Data Intelligence." His extensive background in insurance, healthcare payment integrity, provider data, and claims management will be instrumental in accelerating the delivery of our patented Integr8 AI™ powered solutions. Furthermore, David's profound understanding of fraud, waste, and abuse challenges in both commercial and government markets will enable us to efficiently implement our FWA Prevention & Recovery solution, empowering payers to prevent billions of dollars in healthcare claims overpayments that go undetected with conventional claims editing systems."

Commenting on his new role, Corso expressed his enthusiasm for the transformative potential of advanced AI and neural learning in the healthcare sector. "Assuming the position of Chief Commercial Officer at 4L Data presents an exceptional opportunity," Corso stated. "Together, we will drive innovation and revolutionize how payers and health systems navigate the intricate realm of insurance and payment integrity. Leveraging 4L's state-of-the-art Integr8 AI™ powered solutions, we have the remarkable potential to transform claims operations, streamline provider data management, and fortify our efforts in preventing fraud. Ultimately, this will lead to saving billions of dollars by minimizing overpayment while simultaneously enhancing provider metrics related to denials and appeals."

With David Corso's appointment, 4L Data Intelligence is poised to embark on a new phase of accelerated expansion and growth. The company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that revolutionize the healthcare industry and drive cost savings while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and efficiency.

About 4L Data Intelligence
4L Data Intelligence™ is the Integr8 AI™ powered company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment and decision integrity. We are committed to USING THE POWER OF INTEGR8 AI™ TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce trillions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this by making actionable data accessible in real-time, automating inefficient processes and preventing fraudulent, wasteful and abusive payments that drive up costs. 4L Data Intelligence is proud to be SOC 2 Type II Certified, HIPPA Compliant, and GDPR Certified. For more information visit 4LData.com.

