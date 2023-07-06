4L Data Intelligence Appoints Maurice N. Reid, MD to Board of Directors and Chief Medical Advisor

Bringing more than 20 years of medical management and innovation experience to enhance and develop new payment integrity solutions

SAN RAMON, Calif. , July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4L Data Intelligence, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions to improve healthcare data, provider, payment, and decision integrity, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maurice N. Reid, M.D., to the company's Board of Directors and as Chief Medical Advisor. In his role as Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Reid will leverage his vast experience in provider organization management to help 4L Data intelligence improve current healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse prevention offerings for payers and develop new payment integrity solutions for provider organizations. He will also provide strategic counsel in the development of new Integr8 AI solutions for clinical decision integrity.

Maurice N. Reid, MD

"This is great news for our company to have a highly qualified medical and business expert to serve on our board and take an active role in advising our artificial intelligence-focused development teams," said Clay Wilemon, CEO of 4L Data Intelligence. "Dr. Reid's experience as a business innovator, medical expert, clinician, and researcher, will provide key perspectives to improve payment integrity for both payers and providers. In the end, a high-integrity, frictionless healthcare payment ecosystem focused on identifying quality providers providing quality care at an excellent value is good for everyone in the healthcare system.

Dr. Reid graduated Magna Cum Laude from Howard University and was an Assistant Professor in Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland. In 2004 he opened the first ExpressCare Urgent Care Center, which has grown to over 40 locations across four states. ExpressCare created the innovative model of meeting patients where they are, providing flexible medical care through telehealth or flexible hours, and making healthcare accessible for all.

"I am excited about how 4L Data Intelligence is uniquely positioned in the payment integrity space. Its Integr8 AI enabled solutions will undoubtedly help payors and healthcare providers lower cost and fulfill their mission to deliver exceptional care and services," said Dr. Reid.

About 4L Data Intelligence
4L Data Intelligence™ is the Integr8 AI™ powered company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance, and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment, and decision integrity. We are committed to USING THE POWER OF INTEGR8 AI™ TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce trillions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this by making actionable data accessible in real-time, automating inefficient processes and preventing fraudulent, wasteful, and abusive payments that drive up costs. 4L Data Intelligence is proud to be SOC 2 Type II Certified, HIPPA Compliant, and GDPR Certified. For more information visit 4LData.com.

SOURCE 4L Data Intelligence

