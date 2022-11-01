4L Data Intelligence Awarded Artificial Intelligence Agreement With Premier, Inc.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4L Data Intelligence™ has been awarded a group purchasing agreement in the category of Artificial Intelligence Solutions For Healthcare 2022-2025 with Premier, Inc. Effective immediately, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the 4L Data Intelligence Provider Intelligence & Integrity solution that includes Automated Provider Data and Integrity Management and the newly released Automated Provider Credentialing products. Both products leverage the power of patented INTEGR8 AI™ technology and the 4L Data Intelligence continuously updated database of approximately 7 million U.S. healthcare providers.

Clay Wilemon, 4L Data Intelligence CEO said, "4L Data Intelligence is excited to offer Premier members automated INTEGR8 AI-powered, cloud-based SaaS solutions that solve most of the cost, risk, and accuracy challenges of achieving and maintaining a continuously updated, single-source of provider data truth. Our Provider Data and Integrity Management product also provides near-real-time provider integrity transparency including sanctions, criminal, civil, and financial actions, as well as key relationship insights. And the company's Automated Provider Credentialing product solves many of the speed, cost, and accuracy challenges of conventional labor-dependent provider credentialing approaches."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About 4L Data Intelligence

4L Data Intelligence™ is the Integr8 AI™ powered company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment and decision integrity. We are committed to USING THE POWER OF INTEGR8 AI™ TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce trillions of dollars in out-of-control costs by making actionable data accessible in real-time, automating inefficient processes and preventing fraudulent, wasteful and abusive payments that drive up costs. For more information visit 4LData.com.

SOURCE 4L Data Intelligence